Quinton De Kock makes another World Cup century as South Africa thrash Australia

Quinton De Kock’s second successive century at the World Cup helped South Africa to a thumping 134-run victory over Australia in Lucknow.

De Kock was ably supported by the Proteas’ bowlers as, after scoring 311 for seven from their 50 overs, they bowled out Australia for 177 with nearly 10 overs remaining. Australia made two changes to their side, with Marcus Stoinis returning from injury and Leeds-born Josh Inglis preferred to Alex Carey, while spinner Tabraiz Shamsi came in for Gerald Coetzee for South Africa. Australia won the toss and put South Africa in to bat, but that quickly looked a questionable decision as De Kock, who scored exactly 100 in their opening win over Sri Lanka, set to work.