Pakistan v England first Test day one scores and report: Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique hit centuries

Report

Pakistan made England feel the heat on day one of the Test series in Multan, where a stand of 253 between Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique left the tourists with a fight on their hands.

On their previous visit to the country two years ago it was England who seized control on the opening day, smashing 506 in Rawalpindi, but the boot was on the other foot this time as the hosts racked up 328 for four.

An early breakthrough from Gus Atkinson proved a false dawn as recent Yorkshire captain Masood reeled off an impeccable 151 alongside the resolute Shafique, who supported with 102.

Three wickets in the evening, including Chris Woakes’ late strike against the dangerous Babar Azam, were enough to raise spirits in the away camp but this was a reminder that a repeat of their 3-0 whitewash in 2022 will be no easy feat.

In temperatures which topped 37 degrees on the field England took 56 gruelling overs to part the centurions and, despite their best attempts to brush the matter aside, may have regretted the absence of bowling coach James Anderson.

The most prolific seamer in Test history, nudged into retirement and straight on to the backroom staff over the summer, missed the preparations due to his participation in the Alfred Dunhill Links golf tournament and was not scheduled to touch down until day two of the match.

Having excelled here last time out, Anderson’s expertise would have been a valuable resource for a seam unit comprising Woakes on his first appearance in Asia for eight years, Test debutant Brydon Carse and Atkinson in his first overseas outing.