Cricket in-play betting tips: Pakistan v England first Test latest odds and advice

Cricket writer Richard Mann previews day two of the first Test between Pakistan and England in Multan.

Day two betting update 2pts Abrar Ahmed top Pakistan first innings bowler at 5/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England endured a challenging opening day of this three-match Test series, with Pakistan making use of excellent batting conditions in Multan to close on 328-4. There were centuries for Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique as England’s bowling attack, missing James Anderson and Ollie Robinson from their successful XI on this ground two years ago, struggled for bite or any semblance of run-rate control. Back in the side having been left out last summer, Jack Leach was comfortably the pick of England’s attack and should Pakistan be required to bat again, the Somerset man will likely be top of my list for top England second innings bowler. More immediately, Pakistan are well placed to make a huge first innings score, despite losing Babar Azam just before the close of play. Saud Shakeel – tipped at 6/1 in my first Test preview to make a first innings century – will resume unbeaten on 35.

Fingers crossed with him, and I’m happy to have Zak Crawley and Harry Brook in the staking plan, too, given how good conditions look for batting. Sky Bet are only 8/11 that Pakistan reach 500. No arguments there, but I’m not interested in taking odds-on about that. For all the pitch does look excellent for batting, both Leach and Shoaib Bashir did occasionally get some sharp spin from the surface. I don’t expect the pitch to suddenly turn into a raging turner on days two and three, but I wouldn’t be keen on taking 13/8 about the draw, either. Much can change with so much cricket still to be played, but it’s clear that spin will be key here with so little sideways movement on offer for the seamers. That means all eyes will be on Pakistan leg spinner ABRAR AHMED when England come in to bat. Abrar bagged 17 wickets against England when they toured Pakistan in 2022, including 11 on this ground on what was his Test debut. Seven of those wickets came in the first innings.

England’s top six are capable of playing spin well, but they are sure to be aggressive, just as Pakistan were against Bashir on day one, and with that will provide opportunities for the hosts. Coral and Ladbrokes offer 5/2 about Abrar in the top Pakistan first innings bowler market and given he will get through plenty of overs and go for runs, I can only advise this bet with a bookmaker that settles a tie with dead-heat rules. Abrar will surely take wickets, for all they might cost him plenty against England’s Bazball boys. Posted at 1430 BST on 07/10/24