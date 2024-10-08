Pakistan v England first Test day two scores and report: Zak Crawley leads England reply

England suffered a chaotic second day in Multan, watching Pakistan pile up 556 to take control of the first Test before their response was undermined by a worrying thumb injury for opener Ben Duckett.

England suffered a chaotic second day in Multan, watching Pakistan pile up 556 to take control of the first Test before their response was undermined by a worrying thumb injury for opener Ben Duckett. It was a day where almost everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the tourists, who lost captain Ollie Pope for a duck to a world-class catch moments after he volunteered to head up the innings in Duckett’s absence. Zak Crawley’s run-a-ball 64 not out allowed them to reach stumps in better shape at 96 for one but there is much still to do to salvage their position. A pivotal umpiring decision went against them as they were fighting hard in the afternoon session, Chris Woakes completing a one-man relay catch at long-off only for his efforts to be ruled out amid suspicions that he had nudged the boundary as he reclaimed the ball. Replays were inconclusive but third umpire Chris Gaffaney sided with batter Salman Agha, who compounded English frustration by going from 15 at the time to make a vital 104 not out. When Pakistan’s innings finally came to a close after 149 gruelling overs under the Punjabi sun it should have been a moment of hard-won relief but instead it was marred by more ill-fortune. In the act of catching number 11 Abrar Ahmed at slip, Duckett took the initial impact directly on his left thumb – gamely hanging on to the ball but immediately signalling an injury that raises alarm bells.

Most infuriating for England was the fact that Duckett should never even have been exposed, Abrar surviving a botched stumping by Jamie Smith and a dropped catch from Gus Atkinson in the previous few minutes. With the left-hander suffering a possible fracture and in no position to begin strapping on his pads, Pope stepping up from number three and lasted just two balls as events continued to spiral. Opting to go on the offensive, Pope middled a pull off Naseem Shah and would have counted on four morale-boosting runs until Aamer Jamal produced a sensational one-handed catch leaping up at midwicket.

