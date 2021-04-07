Listen: Betfair cricket IPL podcast featuring Sporting Life expert Richard Mann

The Cricket...Only Bettor podcast returns for Part II of the Indian Premier League preview ahead of the tournament opener on Friday.

Heads clash as the team weigh up the chances of last season's runners-up Delhi Capitals, while Sunrisers Hyderabad come under the microscope following last week's news that England's Jason Roy has been added to their squad.

Can they find a place for all of their top-order batsmen? Richard is unsure and makes the case for Captain David Warner missing out on a place in the starting XI, while Ed and Paul are impressed by this excellent bowling attack.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians look like the team to beat once again, but there is unanimous agreement that they are too short at 5/2 as they bid for their third successive IPL victory.

Perennial underachievers Royals Challengers Bangalore are Richard's selection this year and he gets some support from Paul, though Ed is worried about the numbers behind their often flaky bowling attack.

The top tournament bowler market is analysed in great detail as Jasprit Bumrah looks a worthy favourite with pace set to dominate again.

Finally, get the best bets from the team ahead of the T20 spectacular which is always a feast for cricket bettors.