Stuart Broad delivered the most expensive over in Test history as stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah dictated terms with bat and ball at Edgbaston.

Scorecard – England v India fifth Test India first innings: 416 (Pant 146, Jadeja 104; Anderson 5-60) England first innings: 84-5 (Root 31; Bumrah 3-35) England won the toss and elected to bowl

Regular rain interruptions meant the second day of this rearranged series decider was a truncated affair, but Bumrah ensured it was an eventful occasion that ended with the tourists well ahead. As a number 10 batter he did the majority of the damage as Broad gave up a record 35 runs in the penultimate over of India’s first innings, seven more than the previous high, before rattling through England’s top order.

Stuart Broad is into the record books...

Roaring in fresh after every rain break, the first-time skipper was a constant menace as he accounted for each of England’s top three in turn. By the close the hosts were struggling to stay afloat, on 84 for five and well adrift in reply to 416 all out. India had started on 338 for seven and piled on another 78 runs at breakneck speed, taking just 11.5 overs to do the damage. Ravindra Jadeja breezily converted his overnight score of 83 into a third Test hundred but, having played second fiddle to Rishabh Pant’s 146 on day one, he soon found his fine effort outshone. India were nine down when he lost his middle stump to James Anderson and Mohammed Shami was caught at fine third man, a wicket that made Broad the sixth bowler ever to reach 550 scalps. That achievement has been 15 years in the making, but it is is unlikely to be his abiding memory of the day. Just a few minutes later, newly armed with a fresh Dukes ball against a last-wicket pair, he had a mini-meltdown for the ages. Broad’s six legal deliveries, mostly short and erratic, were pummelled for 23 as Bumrah heaved his way to four fours and a six. But the 36-year-old also served up a set of five wides that sailed over wicketkeeper Sam Billings’ head as well as a no-ball that Bumrah top-edged for six more. Things could have been even worse had another high full-toss been called, but umpire Aleem Dar spared Broad the additional pain. It was not Broad’s costliest visit in international cricket, with Yuvraj Singh slapping him for six sixes in a T20 back in 2013, but in Test terms it was a huge outlier.

WORLD RECORD! 🤯🇮🇳



India broke the record for most runs in a Test over - 35 in total! INCREDIBLE. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/k4RuKCMGPg — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 2, 2022