Broad had just celebrated becoming the sixth bowler ever to take 550 wickets in the format when his fortunes faded dramatically, clubbed for a record 35 as he went into meltdown against the tailender.

Watch the full over below

WORLD RECORD! 🤯🇮🇳 India broke the record for most runs in a Test over - 35 in total! INCREDIBLE. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/k4RuKCMGPg

Bumrah’s efforts helped the tourists to 416 all out before he got back to his day job, taking each of the wickets as England crumbled to 60 for three between rain breaks.

Broad’s six legal deliveries were pummelled for 23, including four fours and a six, with the 36-year-old seamer also serving up a wide that raced away for four and a no-ball that Bumrah top-edged for another six.

Things could have been even worse had another high full-toss been called, but umpire Aleem Dar spared Broad the additional pain. The previous record of 28 had been achieved on three occasions, with Broad’s team-mates James Anderson and Joe Root bowling two of the overs in the question.

Broad did not get a chance to make amends with the ball, catching last man Mohammed Siraj off Anderson’s next over to end the India innings.