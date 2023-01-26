Stokes, 31, who led England to nine wins from 10 Tests, was named men’s Test cricketer of the year after “completely transforming the form, fortunes and style” of his team.

Sciver was awarded the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC women’s cricketer of the year and named women’s one-day international cricketer of the year.

Stokes assumed the Test captaincy from Joe Root in April 2022. Prior to his appointment – which coincided with the arrival of new head coach Brendon McCullum – England had won just one of their previous 17 Tests.

But Stokes led England to home series victories over New Zealand and South Africa, a win against India in a one-off postponed Test, and a brilliant away whitewash of Pakistan.

He also scored 870 runs, with an average of 36.25, and took 26 wickets.