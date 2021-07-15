Cricket betting tips: England v Pakistan T20I series preview as big runs predicted at Trent Bridge

Cricket tips: England v Pakistan T20I series, July 16-20 2pts both teams to score 180+ runs in first T20I at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt both teams to score 190+ runs in first T20I at 9/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt both teams to score 200+ runs in first T20I at 8/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Dawid Malan top England batsman in first T20I at 7/2 (General) 1pt Mohammad Hafeez top Pakistan batsman in first T20I at 9/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A Covid-19 outbreak and the self-isolation of the whole of Eoin Morgan’s first-choice squad wasn’t enough to stop England completing a 3-0 ODI series whitewash over Pakistan with a breathless run chase at Edgbaston on Tuesday, and hostilities between the two countries resume at Trent Bridge on Friday. A format shift sees attentions now turn to T20I cricket and with Morgan and the majority of his big guns – most significantly the fit again Jos Buttler – back in the mix, the hosts will be confident of maintaining their white-ball domination as preparations ramp up for the T20 World Cup later in the year. With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see England installed as odds-on favourites for the upcoming series and also for Friday’s opener, though I’d be hopeful Pakistan will put up more of a fight in this shorter format, and a brilliant hundred from Babar Azam on Tuesday provided a timely reminder of the batting quality housed within the ranks of the tourists. Big runs on the cards at Trent Bridge Given an excellent weather forecast, I’m anticipating a high-scoring affair in Nottingham on a ground that has produced some mammoth totals in white-ball cricket in recent years – namely England’s 481-6 against Australia in a ODI in 2018.

Trent Bridge has been a good place to bat this summer

While the surface at Trent Bridge has been renowned for assisting swing and seam bowlers in Test cricket, the pitches offered up in the shorter formats are generally very good for batting while the short square boundaries and quick outfield mean run rates have remained high. That trend has continued in this season’s Vitality Blast with scores of 229, 221, 152 (15 overs), 150 (15 overs), 89-0 (6.2 overs) and 65-0 (3.4 overs) a snapshot of just how favourable conditions in Nottingham have been for batting. Considering Jofra Archer is still sidelined through injury, this England attack could remain vulnerable when the ball doesn’t move sideways early on, while Pakistan’s own bowling outfit has already felt the wrath of England’s batting muscle this summer and now has the likes of Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy to contend with. From whichever angle you size up the series opener, big runs look to be on the cards and the 11/4 with Betfair and Paddy Power for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS on Friday makes strong appeal. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 190+ RUNS is 9/2 with 200+ RUNS from both teams priced up at 8/1. Splitting stakes on all three of the above bets is recommended. Make hay with banker Malan The top team batsman markets make some appeal, too, with DAWID MALAN still the wrong price to top score for England at 7/2. Currently the number one ranked T20I batsman in the world, Malan again delivered in this market when top scoring (76) in England’s final T20I against Sri Lanka a few weeks back and an unbeaten half-century against Pakistan in Cardiff last week confirms he remains in good nick.

Dawid Malan top scored for England against Sri Lanka

As ever, fireworks will be expected from Buttler and Bairstow, but Malan is England's banker and a T20I average of 47.39 – with one century and 11 fifties from 27 matches – confirms this is a serious operator. The surface and ground dimensions in Nottingham will really suit him and he has to be a bet at the odds.

For Pakistan, all eyes will be on the high-class Azam following his sparking century in Birmingham, but the returning MOHAMMAD HAFEEZ tends to save his best for playing against England and barring a rare blip in Zimbabwe in the spring, he has been going great guns in this format. A couple of half-centuries against England on these shores last summer is evidence to that point and he backed it up with strong returns in New Zealand subsequently. With Mohammad Rizwan an injury doubt, even more responsibility will likely fall on the shoulders of Hafeez and given how England have struggled to contain him in the past, don't be surprised if he takes control of the Pakistan batting innings once again. Like Malan for England, Hafeez looks the wrong price for top Pakistan batsman honours at 9/2 and I'm backing both to lead the way in what is expected to be a showdown between two powerhouse T20I batting line-ups.

Published at 1115 BST on 15/07/21

