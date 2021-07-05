Cricket betting tips: England v Pakistan ODI series preview as Joe Root and Fakhar Zaman backed to make early running

Richard Mann has four selections for the first ODI in Cardiff on Thursday as England begin a three-match series against Pakistan.

Cricket tips: England v Pakistan ODI series, July 8-13 1pt Fakhar Zaman Top Pakistan Batsman in first ODI at 7/2 (General) 1pt Fakhar Zaman Top Match Batsman in first ODI at 9/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Joe Root Top Match Batsman in first ODI at 11/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Joe Root Man of the Match in first ODI at 9/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

After three largely uncompetitive ODIs against Sri Lanka, hot on the heels of three similarly one-sided T20Is against the same opposition, England will face Pakistan in another three-match ODI series starting in Cardiff on Thursday. Finally, England fans can be heard rejoicing that they might be about to get some competitive cricket. As true as that is, it's worth remembering that Pakistan were routed 4-0 by England on these shores when both sides were preparing for the World Cup in 2019 and while Pakistan’s bowling attack looks a good deal stronger now, the reigning 50-over world champions remain a mighty fine white-ball outfit. As such, quotes of 2/7 for England to claim another series victory look fair enough to my eye and, as ever, I’ll be concentrating on the sub-markets to try and unearth some value ahead of three games that should provide some very watchable cricket and, fingers crossed, a good dose of quality from both sides.

Pakistan batting quality on show In terms of quality, it doesn’t get much better than JOE ROOT and Babar Azam, adversaries over the next week or so at number three with ODI career averages of 51.33 and 56.83 respectively. With both coming into this series in excellent form – Root having not been dismissed when compiling consecutive match-winning fifties in the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka, and Babar on the back of finishing as leading runscorer in the Pakistan Super League, that pair look the obvious place to start. Babar finished as Pakistan’s top scorer in the aforementioned 2019 series between England and Pakistan and is a short price to do the same again this time around, though he didn’t manage that when Pakistan played three ODIs in South Africa earlier in the year and once again, FAKHAR ZAMAN might be the value play in this series. While Babar is Mr Consistent, Fakhar has the ability to go very big once set with his 193 in Johannesburg in April trumped by a 210 not out against Zimbabwe in 2018 and, arguably, only on par with his brilliant 138 against England at Southampton in 2019.

Fakhar Zaman has previous against England

Fakhar made light work of likes of Chris Woakes, David Willey and Adil Rashid on that occasion and up against the same names on Thursday, I’m keen to take the dashing left-hander for Top Pakistan Batsman honours. Furthermore, that ability to make big hundreds is enough to persuade me to back Fakhar in the Top Match Batsman market at 9/1 (Sky Bet) with the hope he can get through the new ball and make hay in the middle overs, something Sri Lankans Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga managed to some degree after early casualties last week. Click here to back Fakar Zaman to be Top Match Batsman with Sky Bet

Is red-hot Root worth siding with again? I can’t help but think along the same lines when it comes to Root, so good was his form when stroking an unbeaten 79 in the first ODI against Sri Lanka and a typically classy 68 not out in the second match at The Oval. It really was hard to fault Root in that series and he remains the lynchpin of England’s batting in Test and 50-over cricket, something that is again expected to be in evidence against a dangerous Pakistan pace attack that will be led by the excellent Shaheen Afridi. Where Sri Lanka lacked enough bite – Dushmantha Chameera apart – to consistently test England’s batting, I do think the likes of Afridi and Hasan Ali can do that in the next three games and as is so often the case, it’s here where Root’s class and superior skills are expected to shine through. Regular readers of these pages will know I’ve been keen on Root throughout the white-ball summer and while Sri Lanka’s inability to compete meant he sometimes had to play second fiddle to England’s bowlers, I don’t see that being the case here.

Joe Root is backed to continue his fine form

Therefore, I want to be with Root, along with Fakhar, in the Top Match Batsman market at 11/2. In addition to that and with the belief that England are the stronger of the two sides, taking Root for Man of the Match honours (9/1) on Thursday also makes sense. Elsewhere, England’s bowlers are in for much tougher work than they enjoyed against Sri Lanka and I can’t sum up much confidence for a bet in the Top Bowler market for the hosts, similarly with Pakistan who have enough options at the death that an early watching brief is advised. 2017 Champions Trophy hero Ali has been back to his best in recent months so I'm excited to see him returning to England, but Afridi is another terrific operator and I have no interest in trying to split these two for now. As it is, I’ll stick with Fakhar and Root in the hope they can maintain their strong recent returns in the 50-over format and get the series off to a profitable start. Click here to back Joe Root to be Man of the Match with Sky Bet Posted at 1530 BST on 05/07/21