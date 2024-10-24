Cricket in-play betting tips: Pakistan v England third Test latest odds and advice

Cricket tipster Richard Mann previews the second day of the third Test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi.
No recommended bets
Bookmakers have the third Test as a choice affair, with the situation finely poised in Rawalpindi after Jamie Smith's brilliant counter-attacking 89 hauled England to a first innings total of 267.
Three late wickets for the tourists ensured they finished the day just about on top, though the fact Pakistan will have to bat last on a dry pitch already spinning and displaying considerable signs of low bounce will be the main reason for optimism in the England camp.
This pitch won't get any easier to a bat on, though I'm not sure it's quite the minefield England's top order struggles before Lunch suggests it is, and there is still much to play for.
We're already heavily with Jack Leach from the pre-match preview, so an early wicket from the Somerset spinner was a positive start, and he should continue to grow into the game the more the pitch spins.
With Pakistan resuming on 73-3, England will be hopeful of claiming a first-innings lead, and I did consider taking the 2/1 with Sky Bet for Pakistan to score under 225 runs in their first innings. Perhaps more interesting is 5/1 for under 175 innings runs.
As we've seen plenty of times in the series already, Pakistan can quickly lose wickets in clusters. Equally, that tail of theirs has proven capable of wagging, and we were on the end of a tough beat in the same market in Multan last week.
Moreover, I find myself coming back to the view that for tomorrow at least, it should still be possible to make runs on a wicket that has historically been one of the best in Pakistan.
It will get worse, of course, but perhaps that's one for days three and day four, should we get that far, and the third and fourth innings.
For now, we'll sit tight and hope Leach can get among the wickets on Friday.
Posted at 1415 BST on 24/10/24
