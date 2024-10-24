Cricket in-play betting tips: Pakistan v England third Test latest odds and advice

Bookmakers have the third Test as a choice affair, with the situation finely poised in Rawalpindi after Jamie Smith's brilliant counter-attacking 89 hauled England to a first innings total of 267.

Three late wickets for the tourists ensured they finished the day just about on top, though the fact Pakistan will have to bat last on a dry pitch already spinning and displaying considerable signs of low bounce will be the main reason for optimism in the England camp.

This pitch won't get any easier to a bat on, though I'm not sure it's quite the minefield England's top order struggles before Lunch suggests it is, and there is still much to play for.

We're already heavily with Jack Leach from the pre-match preview, so an early wicket from the Somerset spinner was a positive start, and he should continue to grow into the game the more the pitch spins.