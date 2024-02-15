Cricket in-play betting tips: India v England third Test latest odds and advice

England endured a frustrating opening day of the third Test with India in Rajkot, the hosts recovering from 33-3 to close on 326-5 thanks to impressive hundreds from Rohit Sharma and Ravi Jadeja.

Jadeja will resume in the morning unbeaten on 110, and with the left-hander already in the book at 8/1 for top Indian first innings batsman, we must hope he can pick up where he left off against an England attack that toiled hard on day one but lacked the cutting edge – Mark Wood apart – to make their early advantage count.

Handing Rohit a couple of lives before he reached fifty came back to haunt England, but they have a new ball to work with when play resumes and if they can somehow restrict India to somewhere in the region of 425, they won’t be out of the Test match.

The ball nipped around early on for the seamers and there was turn for the slow bowlers, but essentially, this looks like a very good pitch for batting and it will be interesting to see how much reverse swing Jasprit Bumrah can find. There wasn’t a great deal on offer for Wood and James Anderson, but Bumrah is the modern master.

Another takeaway from the first day’s play was that while finger spin proved innocuous for lengthy periods, Rehan Ahmed looked England’s most threatening bowler after the new ball had lost its shine and become soft.