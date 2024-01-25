Cricket in-play betting tips: India v England first Test latest odds and advice

They say there is no greater challenge for an international team than playing Test cricket in India, and England were given some harsh lessons on an absorbing opening day of the first Test in Hyderabad.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, England’s final score of 246 was probably 100 short of where they would like to have been, though in the end, they were once again indebted to captain Ben Stokes whose smart 70 helped them recover from 155-7.

There was plenty in the pitch, particularly for the spinners, but Stokes and to a lesser degree Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, demonstrated there were runs to be made if good enough.

Things looked even easier for batting when it was India’s turn, and Yashasvi Jaiswal took a particular liking to Tom Hartley who was tasked with opening the bowling on debut and saw his first ball hit for six.

Jaiswal had raced to 76 not out from only 70 balls by the close of play, but he is an ultra-aggressive player who has dominated bowling attacks in the IPL over the last few years. If ever anyone was going to score quickly, it was Jaiswal and opening partner Rohit Sharma, and I’m not sure batting will looks quite as easy on day two.