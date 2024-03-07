Cricket in-play betting tips: India v England fifth Test latest odds and advice

England’s latest batting collapse saw them throw away another position of strength on day one of the fifth Test in Dharamsala, the tourists crumbing to 218 all out having at one stage appeared well set on 100-1.

It leaves England staring firmly down the barrel of a 4-1 series defeat, which frankly, would be a bitter disappointment given how well they have played across the first four Tests, following their remarkable victory in the opener in Hyderabad.

England have consistently been hurt by their inability to weather the storm when India have managed to get on top at different points in the series, though it must be said that the home bowling attack – spinners and pacers – have been outstanding and have at least been pushed hard by England on their home patch.

Those batting collapses do need addressing, as does a middle order that just isn’t contributing enough runs. Get through Joe Root at number four, and bowling sides smell blood.

But wickets falling in clusters has been a theme of what has been a thoroughly absorbing series, and India haven’t been immune from that.

In the second innings of the second Test, they were 111-2 and 211-4, before being bowled out for 255. In the fourth Test, they slumped to 177-7 having been 86-1, and it needed some charitable catching from England a brilliant 90 from Dhruv Jurel to haul them past 300 on that occasion. In the second innings of that match, they went from 84-0 to 120-5, before Durel again and Shubman Gill rescued the run chase.