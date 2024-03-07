Cricket in-play betting tips: India v England fifth Test latest odds and advice

India look set for a big score on day two of the fifth Test in in Dharamsala, but Richard Mann is predicting an England fightback with the ball.
2pts India under 400 first innings runs at 2/1 (Sky Bet)
England’s latest batting collapse saw them throw away another position of strength on day one of the fifth Test in Dharamsala, the tourists crumbing to 218 all out having at one stage appeared well set on 100-1.
It leaves England staring firmly down the barrel of a 4-1 series defeat, which frankly, would be a bitter disappointment given how well they have played across the first four Tests, following their remarkable victory in the opener in Hyderabad.
England have consistently been hurt by their inability to weather the storm when India have managed to get on top at different points in the series, though it must be said that the home bowling attack – spinners and pacers – have been outstanding and have at least been pushed hard by England on their home patch.
Those batting collapses do need addressing, as does a middle order that just isn’t contributing enough runs. Get through Joe Root at number four, and bowling sides smell blood.
But wickets falling in clusters has been a theme of what has been a thoroughly absorbing series, and India haven’t been immune from that.
In the second innings of the second Test, they were 111-2 and 211-4, before being bowled out for 255. In the fourth Test, they slumped to 177-7 having been 86-1, and it needed some charitable catching from England a brilliant 90 from Dhruv Jurel to haul them past 300 on that occasion. In the second innings of that match, they went from 84-0 to 120-5, before Durel again and Shubman Gill rescued the run chase.
That’s not to be overly critical. India have won the series already, despite the batting missing Virat Kohli for the entirety of the series, and KL Rahul since the first match.
But at Test match level, at least, there isn’t a lot of experience there, with Devdutt Padikkal due in next, followed by the excellent Ravi Jadeja and then two more rookies in Sarfaraz Khan and Durel. Good rookies they are, but rookies, nonetheless.
The plucky Ravi Ashwin will bat at number eight, so there is depth to the India line-up, but England should fancy they can bowl the hosts out tomorrow, for all they are sure to surrender a big deficit.
Movement for India’s seamers on the first morning was not unexpected at this ground, but the amount of turn for the spinners was, and England’s bowlers will get enough assistance if they bowl well.
With England’s chief tormenter, Yashasvi Jaiswal – 712 runs in the series so far - back in the pavilion, that is one huge obstacle already removed for England, and the current partnership between Rohit Sharma and Gill will be crucial.
If James Anderson and Mark Wood can do some damage early, the innings could quickly open up for the tourists.
At 135-1, 400 still seems like a long way away, and with Sky Bet offering 2/1 for INDIA UNDER 400 FIRST INNINGS RUNS, I’m happy to take my chances at the end of a series that has seen plenty of batting collapses throughout.
