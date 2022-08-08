Unless the clouds roll in, Leeds is no longer as bowler-friendly as it once was, with big scores consistently racked up on a beautiful batting surface that is complemented by a rapid outfield and enticing boundaries square of the wicket.

Prepare for a battle of the big guns as Northern Superchargers take on Trent Rockets in The Hundred on Tuesday night, and with so much batting prowess on show, betting big runs has to be the order of the day at Headingley.

The most obvious example of this was this summer's Test match between England and New Zealand in Leeds. Despite some terrific swing bowling in the early stages of the contest, England barely broke sweat as they chased down a victory target of 296 for the loss of only three wickets.

Even taking into account the Baz-ball affect, to do so inside 55 overs demonstrates what a good pitch Headingley had again served up for batting.

Headingley the host of high scores

And it was just the same in the recently-concluded T20 Blast, with 445 total runs scored in 39.2 overs when Yorkshire hosted Birmingham Bears, 442 runs in 40 overs when Lancashire visited, and 417 runs piled up in only 37.4 overs when Yorkshire chased down 208 against Durham easily. Yorkshire also made 202-5 against Nottinghamshire.

When England played South Africa in a ODI at Headingley more recently, the tourists had motored to 159-2 inside 28 overs before rain forced the abandonment of the match.

With the weather forecast for Tuesday set fair, and another good wicket sure to have been prepared, batsmen on both sides will be licking their lips.

Of those batsman, there is class and power aplenty, with the hosts lining up with Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, Adam Hose, David Willey and David Wiese in their batting order. That is as formidable a batting unit as you'll find in this competition.

But the visitors house the likes Alex Hales – whose strike-rate was 193.78 in this year's Blast – Colin Munro, and two Yorkshire players in Joe Root and Dawid Malan in their own top four.

Only Malan missed out in their opening win over Birmingham Phoenix and this side has the potential to post some very big scores.

Back big runs in The Hundred showdown

The bowling on both sides is solid, but in Rashid Khan for the Rockets and Adil Rashid for the Superchargers, spin is a key weapon and that just hasn't been the way to go at Headingley of late.

Good bowlers will usually find a way, but if these two world-class operators are going to be taken down, Headingley is more likely than anywhere else.