Richard Mann's tips for The Hundred are currently returning a healthy profit – check out his preview of Tuesday's action here.

Cricket tips: The Hundred – London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix 1pt Brett D’Oliveira top Birmingham Phoenix batsman at 11/1 (General) 1pt Dan Lawrence top London Spirit batsman at 5/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Richard Mann is 24.7pts in profit so far in The Hundred Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Two of the biggest hitters in The Hundred go head-to-head at Lord’s on Tuesday, with high-flyers London Spirit hosting last year’s runners-up Birmingham Phoenix. However, both sides come into this match on the back of defeats and Phoenix were particularly disappointing when rolled out for only 75 against Manchester Originals on Sunday – the absence of the injured Liam Livingstone keenly felt. In fairness, the surface at Edgbaston became much more challenging for batting the longer the second innings went on and Lord’s has generally offered something for everyone this season, with first innings scores of 160-6, 156-6, 122-7 suggesting there are runs to had in London if you bat well enough.

That should suit the likes of Will Smeed and Moeen Ali, two key men for the visitors, but I’m going to take a stab on BRETT D’OLIVEIRA in the top Birmingham Phoenix batsman market at 11/1. D’Oliveira got his first game in The Hundred on Sunday and though unable to make much of an impact, he is a talented operator who has plenty of experience and some solid white-ball credentials, including 10 fifties in the T20 Blast. The Worcestershire man has done most of his batting at the top of the order for his county, so don’t be surprised if Phoenix look to get him in earlier on Tuesday given the continued struggles of Miles Hammond and Chris Benjamin. If not, he is a good enough player to make an impact in the middle order, where his ability to play spin well will be a big plus against the likes of Liam Dawson and Mason Crane. With many of his teammates struggling for form – only Moeen and Smeed are averaging over 20 for Phoenix in the competition so far this year - D’Oliveira appeals as a spot of value at 11/1. For Spirit, I’m pretty keen on the chances of DAN LAWRENCE at 5/1. Lawrence was Man of the Match when Spirit beat Welsh Fire recently, 43 with the bat and 4-20 with the ball showcasing his all-round skills, and it took a brilliant catch from Matt Milnes to stop him in his tracks when going well on 14 against Oval Invincibles last time out.

Dan Lawrence is currently 63* off just 55 balls for England Lions against South Africa 👀#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/GHk8JLIBxR — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) August 10, 2022

I think number four in the batting order is a really good spot for Lawrence here, coming in behind three dashers who will have their work cut out against a dangerous Phoenix new-ball attack of Kane Richardson and Ben Dwarshuis. That pair could easily do some early damage and if that is the case, Lawrence is the ideal man to repair the damage with his steady accumulation and excellent play against spin. 5/1 looks very fair about the Essex batsman who made a Test hundred for England as recently as the spring. Posted at 1320 BST on 28/08/22