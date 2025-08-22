Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews both matches from The Hundred on Saturday, with three bets in his staking plan at prices ranging from 14/1 to 10/3.

Cricket betting tips: The Hundred 2pts Both teams to score 160+ runs in Northern Superchargers/Oval Invincibles match at 10/3 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 0.5pt Both teams to score 170+ runs in Northern Superchargers/Oval Invincibles match at 15/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 1pt Hilton Cartwright top Southern Brave batsman at 14/1 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Two more matches from The Hundred on Saturday, and it’s back to Leeds for the first instalment, with Northern Superchargers hosting Oval Invincibles at 2.30pm, UK time. This will be a significant test for the hosts who possess so much power in their batting unit, starting up top with Zak Crawley and Dawid Malan who are then followed by Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence and David Miller. At the time of writing, the Superchargers are third in the table with four wins from six, and were most impressive when brushing aside London Spirit earlier in the week. However, the Invincibles are now 5-6 themselves, clear at the top of the league table and hot from comfortably chasing down 172 against Trent Rockets on Thursday. They are once again the team to beat this year. That was a remarkable run chase at the Oval, with Sam Curran overcoming a slow to start to blast 54 from only 24 balls, before Jordan Cox finished the job with 58 not out. With Will Jacks, Sam Billings and Donovan Ferreira also in that top six, this is quite the batting line-up.

Big runs the best bet at Headingley The Invincibles have scored in excess of 170 three times this term, with a high of 226-4 against Welsh Fire, while the Superchargers made 193-5 batting first against Birmingham Phoenix at Headingley eight days ago. Quite how BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 160+ RUNS didn’t land in that fixture is anyone’s guess, but I’m keen to strike the same bet again, along with a smaller stake on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 170+ RUNS. Phoenix suffered a remarkable collapse to fall short of the 160 mark that night, but the Invincibles don’t often make the same mistake, and the first innings once again highlighted just what a good place for batting Headingley is. Keep the faith.

At 6pm, Lord’s takes centre stage as London Spirit lock horns with Southern Brave. Both teams have been disappointing thus far, but more so Spirit whose batting is just too slow if Jamie Smith can’t get them off to a flyer at the top of the order. Despite only losing three wickets in the week against Northern Superchargers, Spirit only posted 135 batting first in a match they would go on to lose heavily. That scorecard sums up this side, with the likes of Kane Williamson, David Warner and Ollie Pope just not suited to this extreme short-form version of the game. With Brave's own batting also struggling badly, I did toy with the idea of backing no fifty in the match, but we were getting 4/1 on that bet at the beginning of the tournament, and 5/2 is now the general price. The other concern would that the match played on this ground earlier in the week saw a particularly short boundary on one side.

A huuuuge Hilton Cartwright 6️⃣ has the Southern Brave crowd cheering!#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/M1K9V5cyMT — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 18, 2025

Can Spirit cope with Cartwright? The standout bit of value appears to be the 14/1 about HILTON CARTWRIGHT to be top SOUTHERN BRAVE BATSMAN. The Australian middle-order blaster has won this market the last twice now, with scores of 42 and 51 not out, so is probably due a failure, but I am surprised his price hasn’t really shortened. Cartwright has tended to blow hot and cold in the Big Bash, in that when he’s on, he generally strings together a good run of form, and then when things go wrong they tend to go badly wrong. Cartwright is clearly hot right now, and given just how badly this Brave batting line-up has misfired in recent matches, their second highest runscorer in the competition has to be overpriced at the current odds. Preview published at 1200 BST on 22/08/25