Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets preview and best bets

It’s been quite the summer so far for SAM CURRAN, and he is backed to take centre stage when champions Oval Invincibles host Trent Rockets in The Hundred on Thursday, 6.30pm, UK time.

The Invincibles are once again flying high, currently topping the league table, and much of that is down to the all-round efforts of Curran who is bossing the tournament.

With the ball, Curran has picked up 10 wickets in five games at an average of just 10.30, with his strike-rate currently standing at an impressive 9.2. Curran is the main man at the death for the hosts, so wicket-taking opportunities are aplenty.

And with bat in hand, Curran has been a model of consistency at number four. Of course, the Surrey player knows this ground like the back of his hand, and he has already crossed 100 runs for the campaign at 37.33.

As the joint leading wicket-taker in this side along with Rashid Khan, Curran looks too big at 21/5 to be TOP OVAL INVINCIBLES BOWLER, with his strike-rate just superior to Rashid’s, and anyone else in the home camp.