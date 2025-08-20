Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets preview and best bets

The top two teams in The Hundred meet on Thursday, when Oval Invincibles lock horns with Trent Rockets – Richard Mann previews the action.
Cricket betting tips: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets
1pt Sam Curran top Oval Invincibles bowler at 21/5 (888Sport)
1pt Sam Curran top Oval Invincibles batsman at 11/2 (BetGoodwin)
0.5pt Sam Curran Match Hero at 10/1 (General)
It’s been quite the summer so far for SAM CURRAN, and he is backed to take centre stage when champions Oval Invincibles host Trent Rockets in The Hundred on Thursday, 6.30pm, UK time.
The Invincibles are once again flying high, currently topping the league table, and much of that is down to the all-round efforts of Curran who is bossing the tournament.
With the ball, Curran has picked up 10 wickets in five games at an average of just 10.30, with his strike-rate currently standing at an impressive 9.2. Curran is the main man at the death for the hosts, so wicket-taking opportunities are aplenty.
And with bat in hand, Curran has been a model of consistency at number four. Of course, the Surrey player knows this ground like the back of his hand, and he has already crossed 100 runs for the campaign at 37.33.
As the joint leading wicket-taker in this side along with Rashid Khan, Curran looks too big at 21/5 to be TOP OVAL INVINCIBLES BOWLER, with his strike-rate just superior to Rashid’s, and anyone else in the home camp.
I also think Curran is overpriced at 11/2 in the top OVAL INVINCIBLES BATSMAN market.
It must be said this is a strong field, but in his last two knocks, Curran has peeled off scores 34 and 50 not out, and to my mind he’s the sensible head in an otherwise very aggressive batting line-up.
That’s not to say Curran doesn’t pull his weight in terms of strike-rate, but he does tend to give himself some time to get set, and I like that whenever I’m betting in the top batsman markets.
In the belief Curran will have another big game, I can’t resist a small wager on the all-rounder to be MATCH HERO at 10/1.
Realistically, the Invincibles will need to win the game in order for this bet to land, but I remain of the view they are very much the standout team in the competition.
Winners of the last two renewals, the Invincibles are going great guns once again, and though the same can be said of the Rockets who currently sit just behind the hosts in the table, it’s the manner in which both teams are playing their cricket that stands out.
The Invincibles look outstanding, dominant, with no weak spots in their line-up.
I fancy them to win again, and reckon Curran will once again be at the centre of everything good the Invincibles do.
Preview published at 1420 BST on 20/08/25
