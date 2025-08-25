Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals preview and best bets

Richard Mann is expected the batters to again dominate at Headingley when Northern Superchargers host Manchester Originals on Tuesday evening.
Cricket betting tips: The Hundred
2pts Over 13.5 match sixes at 4/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
It's the final match of The Hundred season at Headingley on Tuesday, but sadly, bookmakers have taken evasive action when it comes to big runs.
We landed a nice touch on both teams to score 160 and 170 runs when Northern Superchargers beat Oval Invincibles in Leeds on Saturday, but those odds have been slashed dramatically for Tuesday's game, with only 7/4 and 7/2 now available on those bets.
Manchester Originals are the visitors for the one, a side that houses Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Heinrich Klaasen in a fearsome batting line-up.
The Originals haven’t consistently fired with the bat this season, but they plundered a big score (171-3) at home when beating the Superchargers in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, and remain very dangerous.
I wouldn’t read too much into their poor showing against Birmingham Phoenix on Sunday, as that was played on a challenging surface that was two-faced and spun big. Leeds is very rarely like that.
With first-innings scores of 193-5 and 198-4, both posted by the home side, in the last two matches at Headingley, backing overs on runs in the first dig just before the start might be the play, but again, the lines promise to be high enough.
Perhaps the better value comes in the shape of the sixes market, with OVER 13.5 MATCH SIXES landing in the each of the last two games played on this ground – 15 and 22 the final make-up respectively.
Even when Superchargers flopped spectacularly in the second innings of that reverse fixture played between those two teams, the final sixes total was still 13.
That very much confirms the point that these are two very powerful batting units who hit lots of boundaries. Furthermore, I’m not crazy about either bowling attack.
As such, the 4/5 with Coral and Ladbrokes looks fair enough.
Preview published at 1035 BST on 25/08/25
