Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals preview and best bets

It's the final match of The Hundred season at Headingley on Tuesday, but sadly, bookmakers have taken evasive action when it comes to big runs.

We landed a nice touch on both teams to score 160 and 170 runs when Northern Superchargers beat Oval Invincibles in Leeds on Saturday, but those odds have been slashed dramatically for Tuesday's game, with only 7/4 and 7/2 now available on those bets.

Manchester Originals are the visitors for the one, a side that houses Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Heinrich Klaasen in a fearsome batting line-up.

The Originals haven’t consistently fired with the bat this season, but they plundered a big score (171-3) at home when beating the Superchargers in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, and remain very dangerous.

I wouldn’t read too much into their poor showing against Birmingham Phoenix on Sunday, as that was played on a challenging surface that was two-faced and spun big. Leeds is very rarely like that.