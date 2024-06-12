Cricket betting tips T20 World Cup: England v Oman preview and best bets

England need to win big when they take on Oman at the T20 World Cup on Thursday, one of three matches covered in Richard Mann's latest preview.
1pt Phil Salt top match batsman at 4/1 (Sky Bet)
1pt Andre Russell Man of the Match at 12/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
1pt Mahmudullah top Bangladesh batsman at 11/1 (General)
England take on Oman at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday, 8pm UK time.
Things are already looking grim for Jos Buttler’s side following an opening-match washout against Scotland and then a heavy defeat at the hands of Australia.
In order to qualify for the Super 8 stage, England need to beat Oman and Namibia well enough to boost their currently poor net run-rate, while at the same time hoping Australia can beat Scotland comprehensively to damage the Scot's own net run-rate.
That is something Australia have already warned they may not wish to do in the desire to see England eliminated from the competition, so the reigning champions will need to ensure they give themselves every chance of qualification with a big win.
It's hard to see Oman putting up too much of a fight, given the way they have been brushed aside in their two fixtures so far, and focussing on the side markets should be the way to go.
The England top order looks the best option. If England bowl first, with pace from the likes of Jofra Archer and leg spin from Adil Rashid, they shouldn’t expect to chase anything much more than 100.
That means England’s opening pair of Jos Buttler and PHIL SALT would be at a significant advantage, similarly if England bat first and that duo get first crack at a moderate attack.
Salt earns the vote, backed at 4/1 in the top match batsman market having looked in really good touch for his 23-ball 37 against Australia.
On the back of a fruitful IPL season and two centuries when England toured the Caribbean late last year, the Lancashire man boasts rock-solid credentials.
Thursday’s early-morning match from Tarouba (1.30 UK time) sees hosts West Indies take on 2021 finalists New Zealand.
This is a crucial match for the Kiwis who were routed by Afghanistan first up, the West Indies in a much more comfortable position having won their opening two fixtures without too much fuss.
This is one of the rare occasions when I’m not backing New Zealand as second favourites, so bad was their batting display against Afghanistan, and I’m just not convinced having the likes of Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell in the same top four gives them enough power for a format that is ever more demanding of it.
Glenn Phillips, available to be backed at 17/2 for top Kiwi batsman, is batting a couple of spots too low for my money, but we are with him for top New Zealand tournament batsman already and I can leave him alone given he would need to go back-to-back in order to land on Thursday, having top scored against Afghanistan.
ANDRE RUSSELL is another who big things were predicted of in my specials preview and following a strong start to the tournament, I’m happy to bet the Jamaican for Man of the Match honours at 12/1.
Russell looks in as good a shape as I can remember and contributions of 15 not out and 30 not out with the bat and combined figures of 3-23 with the ball would suggest his form isn’t about to dip anytime soon.
Russell’s record against New Zealand in this format isn’t too flash, but in ODI’s he averages 78.00 with the bat and has 14 wickets from only seven matches with the ball.
Fingers crossed for more of the same in a match I believe West Indies are worthy favourites for.
At 3.30pm, Kingstown hosts Netherlands against Bangladesh, with the Dutch probably still underestimated despite pushing South Africa hard already.
Bangladesh are certainly no great shakes, not with the bat anyway, as two modest batting efforts in the tournament so far confirm.
Netherlands are more than capable of claiming another scalp, but I’m not mad keen to bet them under 5/2, so perhaps shorting Bangladesh’s runs might be a better angle in.
I’ll leave that for now, preferring to take a closer look at conditions on the day.
Instead, a small play on MAHMUDULLAH for the top Bangladesh batsman is advised at 11/1.
Batting in the middle order is an immediate obstacle, but the Bangladesh top order have hardly been pulling up trees of late and Mahmudullah second top scored with 20 against South Africa, following 15 not out against Sri Lanka.
His big price reflects his position in the batting order, less the quality and experience of the 38-year-old who was Bangladesh’s leading runscorer at the 50-over World Cup in India last year when plundering 328 runs at 54.66.
As Netherlands have shown already, they have the attack to take early wickets so things could again fall into place for Mahmudullah who rates a bet at double-figure odds.
Posted at 1400 BST on 12/06/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.