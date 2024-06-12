Cricket betting tips T20 World Cup: England v Oman preview and best bets

England need to win big when they take on Oman at the T20 World Cup on Thursday, one of three matches covered in Richard Mann's latest preview.

Cricket betting tips: T20 World Cup 1pt Phil Salt top match batsman at 4/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Andre Russell Man of the Match at 12/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 1pt Mahmudullah top Bangladesh batsman at 11/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England take on Oman at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday, 8pm UK time. Things are already looking grim for Jos Buttler’s side following an opening-match washout against Scotland and then a heavy defeat at the hands of Australia. In order to qualify for the Super 8 stage, England need to beat Oman and Namibia well enough to boost their currently poor net run-rate, while at the same time hoping Australia can beat Scotland comprehensively to damage the Scot's own net run-rate. That is something Australia have already warned they may not wish to do in the desire to see England eliminated from the competition, so the reigning champions will need to ensure they give themselves every chance of qualification with a big win. England top order set to shine It's hard to see Oman putting up too much of a fight, given the way they have been brushed aside in their two fixtures so far, and focussing on the side markets should be the way to go.

The England top order looks the best option. If England bowl first, with pace from the likes of Jofra Archer and leg spin from Adil Rashid, they shouldn’t expect to chase anything much more than 100. That means England’s opening pair of Jos Buttler and PHIL SALT would be at a significant advantage, similarly if England bat first and that duo get first crack at a moderate attack. Salt earns the vote, backed at 4/1 in the top match batsman market having looked in really good touch for his 23-ball 37 against Australia. On the back of a fruitful IPL season and two centuries when England toured the Caribbean late last year, the Lancashire man boasts rock-solid credentials. CLICK HERE to back Salt for top match batsman with Sky Bet Russell primed for another bold show Thursday’s early-morning match from Tarouba (1.30 UK time) sees hosts West Indies take on 2021 finalists New Zealand. This is a crucial match for the Kiwis who were routed by Afghanistan first up, the West Indies in a much more comfortable position having won their opening two fixtures without too much fuss. This is one of the rare occasions when I’m not backing New Zealand as second favourites, so bad was their batting display against Afghanistan, and I’m just not convinced having the likes of Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell in the same top four gives them enough power for a format that is ever more demanding of it.

A T20 World Cup hundred for Glenn Phillips in Australia

Glenn Phillips, available to be backed at 17/2 for top Kiwi batsman, is batting a couple of spots too low for my money, but we are with him for top New Zealand tournament batsman already and I can leave him alone given he would need to go back-to-back in order to land on Thursday, having top scored against Afghanistan. ANDRE RUSSELL is another who big things were predicted of in my specials preview and following a strong start to the tournament, I’m happy to bet the Jamaican for Man of the Match honours at 12/1. Russell looks in as good a shape as I can remember and contributions of 15 not out and 30 not out with the bat and combined figures of 3-23 with the ball would suggest his form isn’t about to dip anytime soon. Russell’s record against New Zealand in this format isn’t too flash, but in ODI’s he averages 78.00 with the bat and has 14 wickets from only seven matches with the ball. Fingers crossed for more of the same in a match I believe West Indies are worthy favourites for. Bangladesh batting vulnerable again At 3.30pm, Kingstown hosts Netherlands against Bangladesh, with the Dutch probably still underestimated despite pushing South Africa hard already. Bangladesh are certainly no great shakes, not with the bat anyway, as two modest batting efforts in the tournament so far confirm.

Shakib Al Hasan is not the force of old