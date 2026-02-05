Menu icon
Shimron Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer

Cricket betting tips: T20 World Cup daily preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
Cricket
Thu February 05, 2026 · 4h ago

Cricket expert Richard Mann has been in red-hot form of late, and delivers his daily preview and best bets for the T20 Cricket World Cup right here.

Cricket tips: T20 World Cup daily bets

1pt No fifty in the Netherlands/Pakistan match at 3/1 (General)

2pts Shimron Hetmyer to hit over 1.5 sixes against Scotland at 7/4 (bet365)

Netherlands v Pakistan

  • Venue: Colombo
  • Start time: 05:30 (SAT)
  • TV: Sky Sports Cricket

The ICC T20 World Cup begins on Saturday, and it’s alarm clocks at the ready for the early start as Pakistan and the Netherlands open the show in Colombo.

Pakistan warmed up with a 3-0 home series win over Australia, and they will hope their abundance of spin bowling options can prove handy at a venue that is generally tough for batting and usually offers plenty of turn.

It could be tough work for the Dutch if they bat first, and I don’t remain fully convinced about Pakistan’s own batting.

The Netherlands have plenty of spin options themselves, and with NO FIFTY IN THE MATCH a winner in two of the last five T20Is on this ground, the 3/1 generally available does make some appeal.

Scotland v West Indies

  • Venue: Eden Gardens
  • Start time: 09:30 (SAT)
  • TV: Sky Sports Cricket

Conditions should be much better for batting when Scotland face the West Indies at Eden Gardens.

This is almost always a very good place to bat, a true pitch and some tiny boundaries.

The West Indies could go large if batting first, particularly the big-hitting SHIMRON HETMYER who is backed to hit OVER 1.5 SIXES IN THE MATCH at 7/4.

Hetmyer was in superb form in the recent T20I series with South Africa, loving life in his new role at number three and blasting 12 maximums in three innings, including six in one game alone.

This is a ‘drop in class’ for the powerful left-hander, so expect him to dominate.

India v USA

  • Venue: Wankhede
  • Start time: 13:30 (SAT)
  • TV: Sky Sports Cricket

Later, India will be fancied to make short work of United States of America in Mumbai.

India are strong favourites for outright glory, but the USA are no mugs and beat Pakistan at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Posted at 12:20 GMT on 05/02/26

