Cricket betting tips: T20 World Cup daily preview and best bets

Netherlands v Pakistan

Venue: Colombo

Start time: 05:30 (SAT)

TV: Sky Sports Cricket

The ICC T20 World Cup begins on Saturday, and it’s alarm clocks at the ready for the early start as Pakistan and the Netherlands open the show in Colombo.

Pakistan warmed up with a 3-0 home series win over Australia, and they will hope their abundance of spin bowling options can prove handy at a venue that is generally tough for batting and usually offers plenty of turn.

It could be tough work for the Dutch if they bat first, and I don’t remain fully convinced about Pakistan’s own batting.

The Netherlands have plenty of spin options themselves, and with NO FIFTY IN THE MATCH a winner in two of the last five T20Is on this ground, the 3/1 generally available does make some appeal.