Richard Mann will be previewing every quarter-final of the T20 Blast, starting with Wednesday's clash between Surrey and Yorkshire.

The T20 Blast quarter-finals start with a bang at the Oval on Wednesday evening, with Surrey hosting Yorkshire Surrey will start as favourites having topped the South Group with an impressive campaign, while Yorkshire needed a points deduction to Leicestershire in order for them to qualify from the North Group. Nevertheless, I’ve long thought that this year’s North Group was a strong one and Yorkshire have certainly had their moments this season, posting five scores in excess off 200 as the likes of Harry Brook and Adam Lyth have led the way for a dangerous batting line-up. The bowling doesn’t look quite as strong for this format, but there is experience in the shape of David Willey and Shadhab Khan, and the White Rose will take heart from the fact that following a flawless start, Surrey actually lost three of their last four matches of the regular season.

Harry Brook became the youngest player to score a century in the PSL, and he did it SENSATIONALLY 👏🙌



How good is this?! 👇🔥 pic.twitter.com/8D8Nai5iHs — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) February 20, 2022

The latest of those defeats was a 47-run thumping at the hands of Somerset and while they still boast plenty of quality in their ranks – and the likes of Will Jacks and Laurie Evans have been excellent all year – they look awfully short to win on Wednesday with Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Reece Topley and Chris Topley all all expected to be unavailable owing to England's T20 match with India on Thursday. Yorkshire have plenty of quality in their own squad and the fact they traded punches with heavy-hitters Lancashire and Birmingham in recent weeks demonstrates their capabilities, particularly if presented with a flat pitch. They should get that at the Oval on a surface that is generally good for batting, and Yorkshire shouldn’t be underestimated, most notably in the sixes market. Yorkshire do appeal in the match betting at odds against, but their powerful batting unit has smashed 101 sixes already this season, compared to Surrey’s 94, and the 6/4 on offer for the visitors to win this particular market on Wednesday looks the best bet of the night. As recently as Friday, Yorkshire hit 10 maximums against Birmingham, and the same number against Northamptonshire in their previous match. With no Roy and Curran to do the heavy lifting for Surrey, they might just be a little light in the batting department and the visitors should win the sixes match. CLICK HERE to back Yorkshire to hit the most sixes with Sky Bet Published at 1615 BST on 04/07/22

