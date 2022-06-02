2017 and 2020 champions, Nottinghamshire Outlaws, will face DERBYSHIRE FALCONS in front of the Sky cameras on Friday night in a match that promises to be much closer than the betting would suggest.

Unsurprisingly, Nottinghamshire are long odds-on to come out on top, but Derbyshire have enjoyed the better start to the latest Blast campaign, pushing high-flying Birmingham Bears all the way before enjoying impressive wins over Leicestershire Foxes and Yorkshire Vikings, and then losing in another high-scoring thriller against Lancashire Lightning.

Nottinghamshire flexed their muscles with an early victory over Worcestershire Rapids, as Joe Clarke and Luke Fletcher shone, but since then they were lucky rain intervened when struggling against Northamptonshire Steelbacks, before being bowled out for 91 against Lancashire.

A batting line-up featuring Clarke, Alex Hales and Ben Duckett is patently capable of better, but I’m not sure the bowling is quite the force of old, not since Harry Gurney’s retirement, and I’d want to see the top order recapture some consistency before taking short odds about the visitors.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, look to have plenty going for them, and continue to be underestimated in the betting.

Well led by Pakistan opening batsman Shan Masood, Derbyshire were 2/1 to beat Yorkshire at Headingley on Tuesday, and 9/4 when trading punches with Lancashire the following day, so 2/1 again looks too big on Friday.

Following on from his brilliant start to the four-day competition, Masood has immediately transferred his strong form to the shortest format, and Wayne Madsen backed him up brilliantly with an unbeaten 21-ball 39 against Yorkshire.