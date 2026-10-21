Cricket betting tips: Preview for England vs Sri Lanka ODI in Rawalpindi

2pts Sachindu Colombage to take two wickets or more at 2/1 (bet365)

England need to bounce back quickly from Tuesday’s defeat to Pakistan when locking horns with Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Thursday (09:00 start time).

England didn’t cover themselves in glory against spin on Tuesday, with Arafat Minhas taking six wickets to derail what should’ve been a successful run chase of 303 on what is historically a good chasing ground.

Sri Lanka will have surely taken note, especially wrist spinner SACHUNDU COLOMBAGE who is backed to TAKE TWO WICKETS OR MORE in the match at 2/1.

Colombage will have good memories of playing against England, having taken six wickets in the ODI series which England won 2-1 against Sri Lanka in England last summer.

This is just the type of bowler who will take wickets against an England batting line-up always keen to be ultra-aggressive against spin.

Colombage might well prove expensive, but there was plenty in the pitch for the spinners on this ground just a couple of days ago, and odds of 2/1 probably underestimate the young leggie.