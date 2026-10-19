Cricket betting tips: Preview for Pakistan vs England ODI in Rawalpindi

Having beaten Sri Lanka in the ODI Tri-Series opener on this ground on Sunday, Pakistan host England in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (09:00 start time).

England will start as hot favourites, with their white-ball sides seemingly in a very very place at present following a fruitful home summer season which saw them brush aside India and Sri Lanka in both the ODI and T20I formats.

However, should be noted that England are missing some key faces for this series, with Jos Buttler still injured and pace spearhead Jofra Archer rested. There is no Jacob Bethell, either.

Sam Curran returns, while we ought to get a look at exciting seamer Henry Crocombe at some stage, similarly leg spinner Mason Crane who has fought his way back into the England set-up on the back of some outstanding performances for Glamorgan over the past couple of years.

Tougher test awaits for Pakistan

Pakistan got out of jail Sunday, firstly with the bat as Salman Agha’s hundred hauled them from 118-4 to 305, and then with the ball as Sri Lanka blew their run chase, collapsing from a seemingly comfortable 253-5 to 268 all out.