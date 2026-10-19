Cricket betting tips: Preview for Pakistan vs England ODI in Rawalpindi

England's cricketers are back in action on Tuesday, kicking off their ODI Tri-Series campaign against Pakistan in Rawalpindi – Richard Mann previews the action.
Cricket tips: Pakistan v England
2pts Harry Brook to make a fifty at 9/4 (bet365, betway)
Having beaten Sri Lanka in the ODI Tri-Series opener on this ground on Sunday, Pakistan host England in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (09:00 start time).
England will start as hot favourites, with their white-ball sides seemingly in a very very place at present following a fruitful home summer season which saw them brush aside India and Sri Lanka in both the ODI and T20I formats.
However, should be noted that England are missing some key faces for this series, with Jos Buttler still injured and pace spearhead Jofra Archer rested. There is no Jacob Bethell, either.
Sam Curran returns, while we ought to get a look at exciting seamer Henry Crocombe at some stage, similarly leg spinner Mason Crane who has fought his way back into the England set-up on the back of some outstanding performances for Glamorgan over the past couple of years.
Tougher test awaits for Pakistan
Pakistan got out of jail Sunday, firstly with the bat as Salman Agha’s hundred hauled them from 118-4 to 305, and then with the ball as Sri Lanka blew their run chase, collapsing from a seemingly comfortable 253-5 to 268 all out.
Even with those aforementioned absences, I still expect England to prove too strong on a ground that ought to suit their style of cricket.
Rawalpindi is generally a terrific place to bat, offering a true surface on which batters can hit through the line with confidence, and a rapid outfield that is particularly inviting in the powerplay when the field is up.
The other factor is the strong chaser bias here, helped by the heavy Rawalpindi dew we invariably see, adding to a perfect storm for batting teams needing to hunt down a big score on ground that is just so hard to defend.
With that in mind, don’t discount of the prospect of England chasing down a big total, for all I would expect that to prove a little harder for Pakistan's more limited line-up.
Brook the best bet
Still, both teams to score 275+ runs appears very likely, for all I can give that particular wager a miss at even-money.
With such a strong record in Pakistan, England skipper HARRY BROOK TO MAKE A FIFTY rates a better play.
Brook’s three previous ODIs on these shores didn’t produce much gold, but he averages 79.33 in seven T20Is in this country, and 75.42 in nine Tests here, with four hundreds and three fifties.
His record in the Pakistan Super League isn't too shabby, either.
9/4 (bet365) looks a cracking bet.
Preview posted at 13:15 BST on 19/10/26
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