Richard Mann is eyeing up four bets for Saturday's T20I between Australia and England in Melbourne.

Cricket tips: Australia vs England 3pts Under 13.5 match sixes at evens (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 2pts England to win the match at evens (Spreadex, Sporting Index, AK Bets) 1.5pts No fifty in the match at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 1.5pts Jake Fraser-McGurk top Australia batsman at 11/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

With Australian cricket currently in turmoil, it’s hard to understand why the hosts are odds-on favourites to beat England when the two teams begin their T20I series at the MCG on Saturday morning (08:15). The tourists completed victory in the ODI series in Hobart on Wednesday, recovering from a mauling in Perth to win the next two games in convincing fashion – a promising sign given ODI cricket has been England’s weakest format for some time. Not so T20 cricket, England currently the number one ranked side in the world in this format having completed impressive series victories over current world champions India and Sri Lanka in English the summer. For context, Australia are third in the rankings. England are shorn of the services of Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, but Australia have holes to fill, too, starting at the top of the order with the rested Travis Head, a host of big-names bowling absences, and the recent retirement of Glenn Maxwell. Fraser-McGurk set for second coming Following Cameron Bancroft’s sensational statement on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal on Wednesday, I wouldn’t at all be surprised if fellow Western Australian Mitch Marsh felt the need to take a break and miss this game.

Mitchell Marsh in happier times

Marsh didn’t take up captain’s media duties after the ODI in Hobart, and we know just what an emotional character he is at the best of times. Regardless of whether he plays or not, I would worry about what headspace he will be in, and with him taking up such a chunk of the TOP AUSTRALIA BATSMAN market, I’m keen to have a bet. Sam Harper could slot in at the top of the order on his home ground, but JAKE FRASER-MCGURK looks a lock to open, with or without Marsh, following scores of 46 not out, 88, 3, 122 and 56 in his last five knocks for South Australia in the 50-over Marsh Cup. This will be Fraser-McGurk’s second taste of international cricket, with his first proving a major letdown, but this is a young man who dominated the IPL back in 2024, hitting 330 runs from just nine matches at a staggering strike-rate of 234.04. Be in no doubt, this is a richly talented player with all the tools to succeed at the highest level. Given he is still only 24 years of age, his best days ought to be ahead of him. All things considered, given Fraser-McGurk’s hot form and the potential for Marsh to sit this one out, I’m happy to take the 11/2. England have the edge With even-money available about ENGLAND TO WIN THE MATCH, I will be backing the tourists, with Harry Brook, the in-form Tom Banton, Phil Salt, Jordan Cox and Will Jacks just looking a much stronger batting unit than the one Australia will put on the park.

England captain Harry Brook

On that, it will be fascinating to see how the pitch plays at the MCG, given it has come in for so much criticism over the last few years. The last T20I played here a year ago saw scores 125 and 126-6 as Josh Hazlewood ran through India, while the previous T20I on this ground was the T20 World Cup final of 2022 in which England needed 19 overs to chase down 138 against Pakistan. Even the last ODI played at the MCG was low scoring, with Australia losing eight wickets before eventually scrambling to the required 204. Go low for best bets With all that in mind, don’t be surprised if it’s tough work for batting, so backing NO FIFTY IN THE MATCH at 5/1 does appeal at the odds. For those wanting something closer to bombproof, it’s worth remembering just what a big ground the MCG is, thus meaning hitting sixes is no easy task. In those two T20I fixtures mentioned above, only nine and four sixes were registered in the respective matches, meaning Saturday’s line of UNDER 13.5 SIXES looks too high and worth betting accordingly. Preview posted at 15:45 GMT on 19/11/26