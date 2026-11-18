Cameron Bancroft has released a sensational statement on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, backing Usman Khawaja's claims that the entire Australian team knew about the plan.

Bancroft was one of the three players, along with captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, who admitted involvement, having famously been caught on camera applying sandpaper to the ball in a Test match in Cape Town. At the time, all three maintained they were the only members of the touring party involved, and that then head coach Darren Lehmann and bowling coach David Saker were in the dark about the scheme, along with the other members of the playing group. An investigation was carried out by Cricket Australia at the time, with Smith and Warner handed down 12-month bans, and Bancroft nine months. Bancroft has only played two Tests for Australia since, despite proving a consistently prolific runscorer in domestic cricket, leading many to believe he has been ostracized because of his role at Cape Town. However, Usman Khawaja's recently released autobiography, Sabr, has contradicted the original story, Khawaja saying it ‘it was all of us’, an account which Warner himself endorsed last week. Australia captain Pat Cummins, who played in the Cape Town Test and in 2021 released a statement along with fellow bowlers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon denying involvement, spoke to the media for over an hour in Sydney last week, sticking to his original story and arguing Khawaja was talking 'nonsense'. However, Chadd Sayers, another member of the Australia playing squad on the 2018 tour this week backed up Khawaja's account, before Bancroft finally laid out his version of events in a statement published in The West Australian on Wednesday. The full statement reads: On Wednesday morning, Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg announced that CA will open an independent forum for all those who were on the 2018 South African tour. I appreciate Todd's comments and the chance for players and staff to have an opportunity to speak. Transparency is a way to acknowledge our respect for cricket, a game we love and something that is bigger than all of us. And that is why I will attend the forum. But it's also why the public need to know my story today. For eight years, I shared the burden of this story for the whole team. This was a burden which was heavier than my capacity and I took the bullet for everybody, and it was my choice. I have spent eight years speaking about accountability, honesty and the lessons I learned from one of Australian cricket's darkest moments. However, in 2018 not the entire truth was told. I have never been completely honest about what happened. It was not just the three of us - Steve Smith, David Warner and I - who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team. When I was questioned during Cricket Australia's investigation, I did not give a complete and truthful account. I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others. I did this to protect Cricket Australia's investigation and not implicate others around me. The recent release of Usman Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr, has brought many of those memories back to the surface. It was freeing to hear on a personal level the truth of the chronology of events finally out there. A burden I have carried all these years. But the final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins' press conference. It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone. What I saw, experienced and lived with - not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa - is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time. In addition to what Usman already mentioned I have key recollections which affirm what he is saying. There are also conversations and moments that I believe remain untold. I want to share those now. It's time. My cricket career has been destroyed and I have never been able to play for my country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019. But I have reached a point where continuing to protect an incomplete account of events feels more damaging than the truth.

Pat Cummins: "When (Usman Khawaja) says 'we all knew', if by that he means that we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he's 100 percent wrong." pic.twitter.com/gmmCqhXGkI — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 12, 2026

To understand what happened in the second and third Tests in Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) and Cape Town, I believe it is important to understand the environment I entered as a young Australian Test cricketer. In doing so, I need to take you back to my first Test match against England in the Ashes of the 2017-18 season. David Warner had carried significant responsibility for maintaining the condition of the ball within our team for a long time. He understood reverse swing, understood how to look after the ball and was highly regarded for his knowledge in that area. Ball maintenance was a normal part of our cricketing conversations. Dave did this selflessly for the team. I remember during my first Test match being instructed, along with other members of the team, to push the quarter seam of the ball together after the team took a wicket. Manipulating that area could help create a rougher surface and encourage reverse swing. It was something the group was directed to do, and as a young player entering the Australian team, I accepted it as part of how we operated. I never questioned the distinction between legitimate ball maintenance and deliberately altering the ball's condition. But at the time, these practices were so normalised that I barely gave them a second thought. This was the beginning of my journey in the Australian cricket team. We were ruthless and willing to do these sorts of behaviours and cross boundaries to give ourselves an advantage, to win. Casting forward to the first Test in Durban, sandpaper was not used. There were more traditional methods of maintaining the ball, including saliva. I cannot say with certainty whether mints or lollies were involved. Probably quarter seam picking, this practice became so normal after my First Test. Importantly for the chronology of events, I was not responsible for the ball in that Test. However, what happened in the second Test in Port Elizabeth was different. It was a significant escalation. And it was where I became directly involved. After winning the first Test in Durban we were on top of the world as a team. We were slightly arrogant about winning that game, and emboldened by the scars we felt we had left on the South African team. We sensed blood in the series. That's exactly what we wanted to continue into the second Test at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth. We would do literally whatever it took to achieve that - and here is why and what happened. In the first innings we were bowled out for 243. It was a slightly green wicket, a bit challenging and we were put on the back foot immediately. By tea on the second day, South Africa had reached 153 for 2. The match was finely balanced, but the momentum was moving towards South Africa. They were gaining control of the match and we were struggling to find a way to make the ball move, and the pressure within our team was growing. By the tea break on day two, there was a clear sense that we needed something to change. It was a short break, only 20 minutes, and like most intervals during a Test match, coaches were moving around, checking in with players and discussing the state of the game and what we could do more to take some wickets and create some pressure. All the coaches and players were involved in these discussions in the dressing room with the intention to improve our position in the game. Some players were more opinionated, but we were all invested and working towards the same goal of winning the Test match for Australia. I was asked whether I could carry out the task. I felt uncomfortable and compromised. I knew it was wrong. I knew that using sandpaper was not simply pushing the boundaries of the laws of cricket. It was cheating. This happens in every change room and team I've played for from club cricket all the way up to international cricket. This is also happening concurrently with players hydrating, eating, receiving physio treatment and mentally resetting before starting again. Towards the back end of that interval, a conversation developed in the changing rooms about getting the ball to reverse swing. I remember bowling coach David Saker being involved in those conversations. Coach Darren Lehmann was also present. Other players were moving in and out. The need to get the ball moving through the air was openly acknowledged and the more vanilla methods like shining the ball normally and using saliva weren't cutting it. We were under pressure. It was in that environment that David Warner raised the possibility of using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball.

Cameron Bancroft caught in the act

Dave explained he could not personally carry out the task because of the attention the television cameras were paying him throughout the series. This was something widely acknowledged by our whole touring party during the series. It's why we joked about it and Dave started writing funny words on his finger tape. He had been under intense scrutiny, and he knew the cameras were watching him closely. I don't believe Dave was acting purely for himself. I understood his suggestion as an attempt to help the team regain control of the match. That doesn't excuse his involvement or mine. But I think it matters that the conversation took place within a wider team environment where we were collectively desperate to make something happen. We did this together for the bowlers especially, but more widely the team and to win the game. I recall people in the room agreeing with the proposal. Saker and Lehmann were certainly present, although I cannot speak for every word shared. Captain Steve Smith came into the conversation and, as I remember it, made it clear that he wanted no part in it before distancing himself. There were also people who expressed caution to me. I remember being warned to be careful, and others suggesting they would not do it if they were in my position. Not everyone was in the changing room at the time, but the conversation was not confined to Dave and I. I was asked whether I could carry out the task. I felt uncomfortable and compromised. I knew it was wrong. I knew that using sandpaper was not simply pushing the boundaries of the laws of cricket. It was cheating. But I also saw an opportunity to contribute. I was a youngster playing in his seventh Test match. If you asked me to run through a brick wall at that time I would have. That's how naive and impressionable I was. I just wanted to be accepted by my teammates beyond the runs and catches I took. This was an opportunity for that. Additionally, being relatively new I was desperate to establish myself and eager to be someone my teammates could rely upon. That desire to belong clouded my judgment. I agreed. As spoken about in Usman's book there was an understanding of when the ball could most easily be altered without attracting attention. This was an awareness we had as a team. When we returned to the field after the break, the umpires would leave the ball on the outfield, a short distance away from the boundary line. From a broadcast perspective we knew that the cameras didn't pan onto us as a team until we were about halfway out. This was because the country logo's would pop up on the telecast as an intro to the session. This is common practice. We've seen this before. Dave explained to me why that presented an opportunity. It was also what seemed to be the safest time to do it. Others in the group agreed and gave their opinions on this. I walked onto the field for the final session of day two carrying sandpaper. When I collected the ball, I used it. The result wasn't immediately noticeable to me and I felt uncertain about how effective my twist and turns were on the ball. I had never done this before. During that period, I regularly spoke to the bowlers about how the ball was behaving. I had to. I recall conversations with all the fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh about whether it was reverse swinging enough. I also spoke with Tim Paine, who was in a key position behind the stumps to observe how the ball was moving. I wanted and needed feedback. How else am I to know if what I'm doing is effective or not if I don't have these conversations with the bowlers bowling with it and the wicketkeeper? Additionally, they need to actually turn the ball the other way to test if it is reversing and, as you will see watching the game, it clearly was. All the bowlers gave me feedback if my work on the ball was working. It was helpful. Is it going yet? It's not going yet, it needs more. So I would use the sandpaper more on the ball. There was even a time I was told to stop out of fear what I was doing was becoming too obvious. The conversations about the effect the sandpaper was having on the ball were regular, very natural and organic on the field. It is as it is. I also remember expressing my disbelief to teammates about what I was doing. For eight years, I suffered silently. I cannot change the past. But I can change what I do now. It was so taboo and against the grain. Everyone would laugh and speak about it sporadically on the field. We were all well aware of the riskiness of my behaviour. As time elapsed in that session there was excitement about the movement we were getting from the ball. And there was an uncomfortable sense that something we all knew was wrong had become part of our effort to win the Test match. We took 28 for 4 in that final session. That is game changing! This was not something I did just once in the playing area after returning to the field from the tea break. This was an act I did nearly every over the whole last session on that day to begin with and then for the remainder of that Test match, up until I was caught in Third Test in Cape Town. Yes, I chose to carry out this role for the team. I remember Mitchell Marsh taking wickets and joking about how much the ball was swinging and how he never used to swing it like that. There was laughter and celebrations when wickets fell. I was amazed that sandpaper could have such an effect on a cricket ball. I was stoked my impact was leading to the team doing well. The same was for my teammates and I remember their praise to me for that whole final session when we were taking those wickets. "Great work Bang. Keep it up." Yet also "be careful", and as Steve said "I don't want to know about it". We were down the rabbit hole so far. I was physically altering the ball with sandpaper. I was discussing its performance with teammates who knew I wasn't just plucking at the quarter seam, but that I was actually using sandpaper. Those two things were connected in my mind. And they remained connected throughout the Test. It's not rocket science these events and the burden of carrying them around has caused me a lot of pain all these years. On the morning of day three in Port Elizabeth, we gathered for our usual team chat before warm-up. We spoke about the day which had gone, celebrated the moments that occurred, but more importantly, emphasised the points which were key for a successful day ahead. I remember my ball tampering with the sandpaper the evening before being discussed and my role being acknowledged in front of the group. Much like the celebrations when we took 28 for 4 the evening before, I received wraps and encouragement from members of the playing and coaching staff, especially David Saker. It reinforced the sense that what I was doing was being accepted as part of our collective effort. This event is crystal clear in my mind. Not only for the praise I received. But I also remember a very different reaction.

Bancroft called out Darren Lehmann and David Saker