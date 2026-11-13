Cricket betting tips: Preview for Australia vs England ODI in Adelaide

Richard Mann was close to landing a big winner on Friday, and returns with a strong bet for Sunday's second ODI in Adelaide.

England will hope for an improved showing when they renew hostilities with Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide on Sunday (03:30). At a time when Australian cricket is in crisis, and on the same day that Test captain Pat Cummins was forced to face the media following Usman Khawaja’s recent ball-tampering allegations, it was a remarkable effort for England to steal the limelight by losing the first ODI in Perth in dreadful fashion on Friday. Though conditions in Perth were again tough for batting, getting bowled out for 131 was a dire effort from Harry Brook’s side, that following a poor showing in the recent Tri-Series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Caution advised with Adelaide pitch England clearly have questions to answer in this format, particularly the batting, and I’m not convinced switching to Adelaide is guaranteed to bring about an improved performance in that regard. While Adelaide is generally a very good place to bat, and for betting runs, owing to the flat nature of the surface here and this relatively small ground by Australia standards, I do have concerns on this occasion.

SIX wickets on debut for Mahli Beardman 🔥



The quick finishes with 6-24, the best figures by an Australian on ODI debut, as England are bowled out for just 131 😳



📺 Stream Australia vs England Live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/IjYU0J9DUv — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) November 13, 2026

It is still early summer Down Under, and I note with interest that the last couple of ODIs played here at a similar time of year weren’t particularly high-scoring. Australia made very heavy weather of chasing 265 against India just over 12 months ago, while a year earlier Australia were rolled out for 163 against Pakistan. I just wonder if the new ball might do plenty, and though usually a loyal runs bettor in Adelaide, I’m happy to give those both teams to score markets a swerve on this occasion. For reference, both teams to score 300+ runs is 3/1 with the Flutter firms, but those reservations about conditions and England’s general unreliability mean caution is advised. Cox rates the best bet The one bet I do like is for JORDAN COX to clear his PLAYER PERFORMANCE line of 34.5.

Jordan Cox

The prospect of early wickets means the middle order could be the place to bat on Sunday, so coming in at number five should prove a nice fit for Cox who enjoyed a breakthrough year across formats for England last summer. He signed off with a dazzling 76 in an ODI against Sri Lanka at the Oval, but it was his performances batting at number three in the Test series win over Pakistan that really stood out, suggesting he has the game to succeed against Australia’s strong seam attack. A rich talent who scores quickly, Adelaide should suit his game well, while taking the gloves in the absence of regular wicket-keeper, Jos Buttler, gives Cox another string to his bow. This market offers one point per run, 10 points for a catch, and 25 points for a stumping, which is always in the game in white-ball cricket, especially if England opt to recall wrist spinner Adil Rashid. In all, there is plenty there to think Cox will have ample opportunity to make his mark on Sunday in a match that England will be desperate to win in order to get their World Cup preparations back on track. Preview posted at 14:05 GMT on 13/11/26