Cricket betting tips: Preview for Australia vs England ODI in Perth

With Australian cricket back in crisis, England couldn’t have wished for a better time for a tour Down Under as they begin their three-match ODI series in Perth on Friday morning (03:30).

Test captain Pat Cummins will no doubt be relieved to have been rested for this series as he continues to hide in his bunker following Usman Khawaja’s shocking revelations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal earlier in the week, and with partners in crime, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, also missing in action, the home bowling does look light.

That promises to swing things in England’s favour, especially with Jofra Archer back in the fold following a few weeks off following a busy summer.

However, Harry Brook’s side flitted between the sublime to the ridiculous in an ultimately disappointing recent Tri-Series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka only last month, so I find it hard to trust the tourists with any real conviction.

Recent trends point to low scores

The other factor at play in Perth is the pitch at the Optus Stadium which has proven to be hard work for batting over the last few years, with plenty of sideways movement on offer from a surface that hasn’t been anything like as true as the old W.A.C.A used to be.