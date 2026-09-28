Cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for South Africa v Australia ODI in Potchefstroom

South Africa will bid for a series clean sweep when they take on Australia in the third ODI on Wednesday – Richard Mann previews the action.

Cricket tips: South Africa v Australia 1pt Aiden Markram top Australia bowler at 9/1 (General) 1pt Aiden Markram man of the match at 10/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

South Africa sealed another ODI series victory over Australia on Sunday, winning the second of their ongoing three-match series by 32 runs in Johannesburg. This time it was David Miller and Temba Bavuma who did the damage, both compiling fine hundreds, and despite South Africa making changes to their starting XI and missing key bowlers through injury, they are clearly the stronger side in this format, any format for that matter. We were with the Proteas on both occasions, but I am minded to give them the swerve now, with the likelihood of more changes to their line-up as they shuffle their pack ahead of the upcoming Test series. Furthermore, the tourists should welcome back pacers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc for the series finale in Potchefstroom on Wednesday (12:30 start time), and I note with caution that Australia won the dead-rubber after South Arica had won the three-game ODI series between the sides in Australia last year. What are the best bets? Don’t rule out an Australia fightback, particularly if South Africa take their foot off the gas, but one thing we can expect is for spin to still play a big part.

That’s an unusual thing to say in South Africa, where pace and bounce are usually key, but Australia in particular have big issues against spin, and Keshav Maharaj (six wickets) and Bjorn Fortuin (four) caused plenty of damage in the first two games. Maharaj is likely the man to beat in the top SOUTH AFRICA BOWLER market, but don’t discount AIDEN MARKRAM who bowled really well on his return to the side on Sunday, finishing with figures of 10-0-55-1 despite having two catches dropped off his bowling and a missed a stumping from wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock. Markram is better than a part-timer, especially against left-handers, which is handy given Australia fielded four southpaws in their top five on Sunday. Expect him to get through plenty of overs again on Wednesday, and bowl well, making him a lively runner for top home bowler honours at 9/1. Please note, Unibet go 10/1 about Markram, but I'm advising at the general 9/1 purely because of continuity around how this market is settled. Unibet still settle on old dead-heat rules, which remains my preference, but most bookmakers have switched to settling a tie on this market on fewest runs conceded.

In an ideal world, that would be the way I'd go here, and Unibet customers are advised to stick with them, but the likelihood that the vast majority of readers will be betting with a variety of bookmakers who in the main settle on fewest runs conceded means I will on this occasion settle following those rules. Markram the main man Given what a destructive batsman Markram can be at the top of the order, and that he has a strong record with the bat against Australia across formats, I’m also keen to chance him to be MAN OF THE MATCH. With spin on my mind, Adam Zampa would usually be a solid bet for top Australia bowler, but he has struggled for form for some time now, continually dropping short on this tour. I suspect Australia will stick with him, but they do have Joel Davies in their squad, and he might be a better bet at this stage. Davies also bats very well, and isn’t to be underestimated if getting the nod. Preview posted at 15:00 BST on 28/09/26