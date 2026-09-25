Cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for South Africa v Australia ODI in Johannesburg

0.5pt Nathan Ellis to take 3+ wickets in the match at 10/3 (bet365, betway)

1.5pts Nathan Ellis to take 2+ wickets in the match at 10/11 (bet365)

Answers on a podcast as to why South Africa are still second favourites to win the second ODI in Johannesburg on Sunday (09:00 start time), and I'll be betting accordingly.

We were with the Proteas to win the first match in Durban on Thursday, and the hosts duly obliged, running out 67-run victors to confirm their recent superiority over Australia.

South Africa are now firmly on track to claim their fifth consecutive ODI series win over Australia.

Moreover, South Africa did very well to prevail in Durban, having lost the toss and found themselves needing to recover from a slow start with the bat in bowler-friendly conditions.

Don’t forget, both captains confirmed at the toss their preference for bowling first, and yet Australia still couldn’t make that advantage count.

Matthew Breetzke was the star of the show, hitting a brilliant 112 to continue his stunning start to international cricket, while Marco Jansen thumped 75, before Keshav Maharaj claimed four wickets with the ball.

South Africa rate the best bet

I said in my preview of Thursday’s match that this is an Australian team very much in transition, and the poor impression they made in the recent series win over lowly-ranked Zimbabwe does seem to sum up where this group is at right now.