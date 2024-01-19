Cricket betting tips: Perth Scorchers versus Adelaide Strikers preview and best bets

Richard Mann found an 11/2 winner in Friday's Big Bash Qualifier, and he has two more bets when Perth Scorchers host Adelaide Strikers on Saturday morning.

Cricket betting tips: Big Bash – Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers 2.5pts Matthew Short to make a fifty at 11/4 (Coral) 1.5pts D'Arcy Short to make a fifty at 7/2 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It’s not very often Perth Scorchers need to qualify for a Big Bash final via the back door, but that’s exactly what they must do when meeting Adelaide Strikers in the Knockout at home on Saturday morning, 8.40am UK time. The Scorchers have won the last two editions of this competition and were beaten finalists the previous year, but have found things harder this time around, losing three times, including to the Strikers in Adelaide. They were still on course for a priceless top two league finish until losing a final-ball thriller to old rivals Sydney Sixers earlier in the week, and must now beat the Strikers and then Brisbane Heat in order to set up another final with the Sixers on Wednesday. The Scorchers have certainly had their share of setbacks this season. Losing captain and middle-order lynchpin Ashton Turner early in the tournament left a huge void, and now Zak Crawley and Laurie Evans have departed to leave the batting looking worryingly light. Evans made 292 runs at an average of 58.40 this term, striking at an impressive 189.61, and his stunning 85 not out from only 28 balls downed the Strikers in the regular season. With paceman Jhye Richardson now ruled out for the remainder of the competition, the Scorchers have big selection concerns, but the bowling remains very good, particularly in home conditions, led by lightning quick Lance Morris and deadly new-ball operator Jason Behrendorff.

The Strikers have turned their season around on the back of strong returns from their excellent top four, but making the move to select two leg spinners has proved to be the big masterstroke and how Cameron Boyce and Lloyd Pope perform on this ground could well define the game. The Optus Stadium is a vast ground with huge boundaries, but it’s not a big hit straight and if spinners err too full they can disappear. The length you bowl as a spinner here is key, with so much protection square of the wicket meaning dropping short isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The Perth pacers generally prefer hitting back of a length at home for that very reason, and the Strikers will need to have their plans in order. I’d give the visitors a puncher’s chance here. The loss of Evans to this Scorchers line-up cannot be underestimated, particularly with Turner already sat on the sidelines, and the wickets of Aaron Hardie and Josh Inglis have suddenly become even more important. If the Strikers are to pull off a minor surprise, they will need more of the same from MATT SHORT and D’ARCY SHORT, and both are backed to make fifties in conditions I’m sure the pair will relish. That was certainly the case with MATT SHORT when he stroked 74 from 44 balls on this ground earlier in the season. That was one of six half-centuries Short has made in nine matches, and his 509 runs at 72.71 so far puts him a distance clear of the chasing pack in this year's runscorer chart. Put simply, he is the best batsman in the competition and when not making fifties, he has still managed scores of 45 and 39. As such, he looks a cracking bet to make a fifty in the match, with Coral generously offering 11/4. I’ll be snapping that up. With a little less confidence, I’ll also be backing D’ARCY SHORT to make a fifty at 7/2 (Betway).

D'Arcy Short nails a pull shot

This is a pick based on conditions as much as form and hard numbers, but Short has made a promising start to life for the Strikers this season, comfortably passing 200 runs for the campaign already and twice making half-centuries. He missed out here earlier in the season, but blasted 24 from only 13 balls against this attack at Adelaide and should like the match-ups here. Short plays pace very well, being particularly good on the cut and pull shot, and if he can get through the new ball, there are runs to be made for him. The left arm spin of Ashton Agar shouldn’t worry the left-hander Short either, and I’m really keen to see what he can do on a quick pitch that really should play to his strengths. It was a few years ago now, 2020 to be precise, when Short slammed an unbeaten 103 for Hobart Hurricanes against the Scorchers in Perth, so he can hopefully draw on those happy memories on Saturday. With Chris Lynn out injured, the Strikers need big runs from their productive opening pair who must now shoulder extra responsibility. I expect them to deliver. Preview published at 1310 GMT on 19/01/24