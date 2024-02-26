Cricket betting tips: New Zealand v Australia first Test preview and best bets

3pts New Zealand to win the first Test at 7/2 (General)

Cricket fans have enjoyed some wonderful Test cricket of late, and world Test champions Australia return to action when taking on New Zealand in Wellington on Wednesday evening, 10:00pm UK Time.

Australia suffered a shock defeat when beaten by a Shamar Joseph-inspired West Indies at the Gabba last month, but they remain a powerhouse outfit, though by no means unbeatable.

In fact, Pakistan pushed them hard in the preceding series in Australia when poor catching probably cost the away team a Test win somewhere in that 3-0 loss – and the ever-reliable NEW ZEALAND won’t be as charitable on home turf.

The Kiwis warmed up for this series with a 2-0 victory over a second-string South Africa in the last few weeks, where big runs from the likes of Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra were backed up by impressive bowling performances from Matt Henry and rookie Will O’Rourke.

Williamson continues to put up astonishing numbers – he has compiled seven centuries in nine Test matches since the beginning of 2023 – and he will be a tough nut to crack as always.

Ravindra made a brilliant century against this opposition at the Cricket World Cup, and the high-class Daryl Mitchell, who averages 54.71 in Tests, is expected to be fit again to ensure the middle order is equally strong.