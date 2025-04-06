Cricket betting tips: Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Tuesday's two matches from the IPL, with recommended bets to consider in both games.
Cricket betting tips: Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants
2pts Angkrish Raghuvanshi top Kolkata Knight Riders batsman at 5/1 (Sky Bet)
2pts Glenn Maxwell player performance over 34.5 points at 5/6 (bet365)
Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants
- When: 11:00, Tuesday
- Where: Eden Gardens
- How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket
A rare midweek double-header in the IPL on Tuesday, starting with Kolkata Knight Riders up against Lucknow Super Giants at 11:00am, UK time.
These two sides have enjoyed identical starts to the new season, both sat with two wins from four games, and many will be tempted by LSG at 6/5 to win the match.
Their batting line-up, featuring the red-hot Nicholas Pooran and Mitch Marsh, should be right at home on a traditionally flat Eden Gardens batting pitch.
It’s hard to know exactly what to expect from KKR who were rolled out for only 116 in Mumbai just over a week ago, but then posted 200-6 at home to Sunrisers Hyderabad just a few days later.
I suspect we’ll see a fair bit more of that from this unpredictable KKR batting line-up through the course of the season, and it does make them very hard to get a handle on.
One thing not in doubt is the talent of ANGKRISH RAGHUVANSHI, clearly a player of huge potential and hot from scores of 30, 22 not out, 26 and 50 so far this term.
A few in this KKR team are hard to predict, but Raghuvanshi just looks a terrific young player with a well-organised game and so much boundary-hitting ability.
The 9/2 about him in the top KKR batsman market looks too big in field full of inconsistent performers.
Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings
- When: 15:00, Tuesday
- Where: Mullanpur
- How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket
At 3:00pm, UK time, Punjab Kings welcome Chennai Super Kings to Mullanpur.
CSK have been a major disappointment, losing their last four having won their opening match of the campaign.
Punjab, on the other hand, have won two from three, and look a much-improved outfit from the team that struggled last term, and the year before.
It’s a case of rinse and repeat here, with GLENN MAXWELL again backed in the player performance market.
Maxwell was a winner for these pages on Saturday when following two catches in the outfield with a typically brisk 30 with the bat, meaning he finished with the match with 50 performance points.
In fact, Maxwell should’ve bowled more than his one over against Rajasthan Royals, given he only conceded six runs, but that the Royals still cruised past 200.
I really do think Maxwell’s off spin will be in the game here, against a CSK batting line-up packed full of left-handers, many of whom have not been pulling up any trees of late.
With Maxwell clearly in good touch with the bat, and fielding in the hot spots in the boundary, his current player performance line of 34.5 (bet365) is too low.
Published at 1755 GMT on 06/04/25
