Cricket betting tips: Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Tuesday's two matches from the IPL, with recommended bets to consider in both games.

Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants When: 11:00, Tuesday

Where: Eden Gardens

A rare midweek double-header in the IPL on Tuesday, starting with Kolkata Knight Riders up against Lucknow Super Giants at 11:00am, UK time. These two sides have enjoyed identical starts to the new season, both sat with two wins from four games, and many will be tempted by LSG at 6/5 to win the match. Their batting line-up, featuring the red-hot Nicholas Pooran and Mitch Marsh, should be right at home on a traditionally flat Eden Gardens batting pitch. It’s hard to know exactly what to expect from KKR who were rolled out for only 116 in Mumbai just over a week ago, but then posted 200-6 at home to Sunrisers Hyderabad just a few days later. I suspect we’ll see a fair bit more of that from this unpredictable KKR batting line-up through the course of the season, and it does make them very hard to get a handle on.

One thing not in doubt is the talent of ANGKRISH RAGHUVANSHI, clearly a player of huge potential and hot from scores of 30, 22 not out, 26 and 50 so far this term. A few in this KKR team are hard to predict, but Raghuvanshi just looks a terrific young player with a well-organised game and so much boundary-hitting ability. The 9/2 about him in the top KKR batsman market looks too big in field full of inconsistent performers.

Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings When: 15:00, Tuesday

Where: Mullanpur

At 3:00pm, UK time, Punjab Kings welcome Chennai Super Kings to Mullanpur. CSK have been a major disappointment, losing their last four having won their opening match of the campaign. Punjab, on the other hand, have won two from three, and look a much-improved outfit from the team that struggled last term, and the year before. It's a case of rinse and repeat here, with GLENN MAXWELL again backed in the player performance market. Maxwell was a winner for these pages on Saturday when following two catches in the outfield with a typically brisk 30 with the bat, meaning he finished with the match with 50 performance points.

Glenn Maxwell