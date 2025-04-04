Cricket betting tips: Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews this weekend's action from the IPL, with three matches covered and a range of bets to consider.

Cricket betting tips: IPL 1pt KL Rahul top match batsman in the Chennai Super Kings/Delhi Capitals match at 6/1 (General) 2pts Glenn Maxwell player performance over 34.5 points at 5/6 (bet365) 0.5pt Glenn Maxwell to be Man of the Match at 14/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals When: 11:00, Saturday

Where: Chennai

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket It’s hard not to have been impressed with what we’ve seen from Delhi Capitals so far, two wins from their opening two matches courtesy of a brilliant run chase against Lucknow Super Giants and then a fine bowling display to down Sunrisers Hyderabad. They face a change of pace when travelling to Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, 11:00am, UK time, but shouldn’t fear the hosts whose own batting has really struggled this term, seeing them lose their last two. Confidence for a bet against CSK is always tempered when the men in yellow are on their home patch, with this strong spin attack and generally experienced outfit invariably a match for anyone at home. However, in Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, the Capitals have two terrific spinners of their own, while the batting boasts a lovely blend of experience and exciting, homegrown talent.

KL Rahul in India colours

Faf de Plessis is still going strong and Tristan Stubbs is a young player very much on the up, but the man I want to be with is KL RAHUL in the TOP MATCH BATSMAN market at 6/1. Regular readers of these pages will know only too well how highly I rate Rahul, but in this instance, with spin and the potential for tougher batting conditions than we have seen previously, I want to side with technique, skill and class over brawn. Rahul, a wonderful player of spin, ticks all those boxes and even though not opening this year, I still expect him to make his mark. When in Lucknow Super Giants colours last term, Rahul stuck a fabulous 82 against CSK, so the opposition should hold no fears, nor anyone in a home batting line-up that is yet to fire. Rahul looks the standout for these conditions and 6/1 appeals as a bet. CLICK HERE to back Rahul to be top match batsman with Sky Bet With Delhi having been heavily supported in the last 24 hours, the match market, which now has this as almost a choice affair, makes little appeal.

Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals When: 15:00, Sunday

Where: Mullanpur

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket In Saturday’s second offering from the IPL, it’s Punjab Kings up against Rajasthan Royals, 3:00pm, UK time. The Kings certainly warrant being favourites here following two superb displays thus far, while the Royals have only won once in three, though that was last time out against Chennai Super Kings. The Royals also managed 242-6 in a losing cause against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the opening weekend, so all is not lost with them. I’d still favour the Kings, though, for all not with enough conviction to take the 8/11 – and the side markets make more appeal at this stage.

One of the most interesting moves at the last mega-auction was GLENN MAXWELL’s return to Punjab to play for a franchise with whom he has enjoyed great success in the past. Maxwell remains an enigmatic figure, but his performances in the latest edition of the Big Bash in the winter were at times beyond belief, and the early signs for this IPL season have been encouraging. He has already picked up two wickets in two matches, suggesting his underrated off spin will be leant on heavily this year, even more so on Saturday given that Royals batting line-up houses plenty of left-handers. In addition to that, Maxwell has taken up his customary position patrolling the hot spot on the long-on boundary, resulting in two catches against Lucknow Super Giants. We are sure to see more of that, while when required, always expect fireworks from Maxwell’s bat. He ought to bat anywhere between number four and number six, depending on the situation. That makes Maxwell very appealing in the PLAYER PERFORMANCE market, with the line currently set by bet365 at 34.5 (5/6) looking too low. Remember, it’s 10 points for a wicket, 10 points for a catch, and 1 point per run. Topping up on Maxwell to claim Man of the Match honours at 14/1 (Sky Bet) also makes sense to small stakes. CLICK HERE to back Maxwell to be Man of the Match with Sky Bet Published at 1205 GMT on 04/04/25