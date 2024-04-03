Cricket betting tips: IPL – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings preview and best bets

It’s hard to get away from PAT CUMMINS when Sunrisers Hyderabad host champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL on Friday, 3:00pm UK time.

Cummins came into this year’s edition with a hefty price tag and plenty of people questioning his worth to his new franchise, and indeed the decision by SRH to make him captain in his first season at the club.

Cummins is a world-class performer, particularly in Test cricket, but he hasn’t pulled up any trees in his previous IPL jaunts, similarly when turned out for his country in this format in recent times.

However, the Australian has responded in typical fashion, proving much the best of the SRH attack, picking up four wickets in three matches and so far being the most economical bowler in the side.

Cummins has once again demonstrated his ability to adapt and improve, but this year’s new ruling allowing two bouncers per over has undoubtedly helped some of the fast bowlers, including the man in question.

In the past, Cummins has perhaps been too predictable in this format. He rarely takes the new white ball, so there is no swing to aid his cause, and once his sharp bouncer has been negotiated, batsmen can wait safe in the knowledge Cummins is likely to hit the exemplary length we are so used to seeing in Test cricket.