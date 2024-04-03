Sporting Life
Expect more short stuff from Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins
Cricket betting tips: IPL – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
11:13 · THU April 04, 2024

Richard Mann previews Friday's action from the IPL, when current champions Chennai Super Kings travel to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Cricket betting tips: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings

2pts Pat Cummins top Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler at 10/3 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)

It’s hard to get away from PAT CUMMINS when Sunrisers Hyderabad host champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL on Friday, 3:00pm UK time.

Cummins came into this year’s edition with a hefty price tag and plenty of people questioning his worth to his new franchise, and indeed the decision by SRH to make him captain in his first season at the club.

Cummins is a world-class performer, particularly in Test cricket, but he hasn’t pulled up any trees in his previous IPL jaunts, similarly when turned out for his country in this format in recent times.

However, the Australian has responded in typical fashion, proving much the best of the SRH attack, picking up four wickets in three matches and so far being the most economical bowler in the side.

Cummins has once again demonstrated his ability to adapt and improve, but this year’s new ruling allowing two bouncers per over has undoubtedly helped some of the fast bowlers, including the man in question.

In the past, Cummins has perhaps been too predictable in this format. He rarely takes the new white ball, so there is no swing to aid his cause, and once his sharp bouncer has been negotiated, batsmen can wait safe in the knowledge Cummins is likely to hit the exemplary length we are so used to seeing in Test cricket.

But now Cummins can keep that trick up his sleeve for most of his over, and with a brilliant slower ball bouncer delivered like an off break, he has become much harder to predict and line up.

In the record-breaking match against Mumbai Indians, Cummins returned figures of 4-0-35-2 in a score of 246-5, once again showing himself a class apart in a moderate attack.

Another factor in Cummins’ favour is that he has purposely avoided bowling too much in the powerplay when only two fielders can be stationed outside the inner circle, preferring to bowl his short stuff with plenty of men patrolling the leg side boundary. And that is how Cummins has been taking his wickets.

It's worth noting that on Monday, Akash Madhwal won this market for Mumbai Indians when taking three wickets, two with bouncers, while Anrich Nortje - very similar in style to Cummins - won the market for Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

As I stated in Thursday’s preview, I will again be settling the top bowler market for this match in line with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook's updated rules, with a tie now settled on least number of runs conceded.

Other firms such as Sky Bet and Coral are currently sticking with dead-head rules when settling the market, and I will make it clear from match to match which I recommend.

However, Cummins’ impressive economy means I’m happy to bet him under runs conceded rules, up against bowling colleagues who have proved very expensive so far.

Take the 10/3 about Cummins with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook.

Preview published at 1110 BST on 04/04/24

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

