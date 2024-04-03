Cricket betting tips: IPL – Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings preview and best bets

Richard Mann has a couple of strong bets lined up when Gujarat Titans host Punjab Kings in the IPL on Thursday.

Cricket betting tips: Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings 3pts Gujarat Titans to beat Punjab Kings at 8/11 (General) 2pts Mohit Sharma top Gujarat Titans bowler at 4/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)

2022 IPL champions GUJARAT TITANS are expected to make short work of Punjab Kings when they meet in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, 3:00pm UK time, and I’ll be striking a rare bet at odds-on. The Titans enjoyed another fine campaign last term, finishing top of the league table before losing in heartbreaking fashion to Chennai Super Kings in the final. Hardik Pandya’s defection to Mumbai Indians and a season-ending injury to Mohammed Shami was expected to dent their title chances this time around, but they have started really well, winning two of their three games despite what promised to be a tough start on paper. The batting remains very solid, with Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and David Miller doing the bulk of the heavy lifting so far. They will continue to do a very efficient job. The bowling remains their real strength, however. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad lead an excellent spin attack, there is swing up front from Azmatullah Omarzai, pace from Spencer Johnson, if they want it, while Mohit Sharma continues to prove just about the best seamer in the tournament, and picked up 3-25 against Sunrisers Hyderabad last time out.

Rashid Khan is always in demand on the franchise circuit

I’m struggling to find fault with the Titans, and 10 wins from 14 league matches last term demonstrates just how good this team is at winning games of cricket. That is just not the case with Punjab who lost eight of their 14 matches last season and have started this year by losing two from three, beating Delhi Capitals first up but struggling thereafter. Punjab are perennial underachievers but this season, this looks more a case of an ageing batting line-up and a bowling attack lacking quality spin and a seam attack that has gelled. Punjab looked well set to chase down 200 against Lucknow Super Giants at the weekend, but again let a position of strength slip, and they will likely continue to struggle. The Titans have won two of three previous meetings between these sides, both by six wickets, so I did have a second glance at the margin betting available with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook. However, landing on a couple of winning margins at big prices isn’t easy when taking those two previous six-wicket victories into account and the feeling that the Titans could win this meeting even more easily.

Titans captain Shubman Gill making England pay in the recent Test series

I’ll leave that alone and instead lay down a meaty stake on the Titans to win the match at 8/11. CLICK HERE to back Gujarat Titans with Sky Bet I mentioned MOHIT SHARMA earlier in the preview and he looks a good bet to be top Titans bowler at 4/1. As ever, this market is dominated by high-class spinner Rashid Khan, but the pair finished last season with 27 wickets apiece, Mohit playing three games less and boasting a far superior strike-rate – 9.81 to Rashid’s 14.88. It's been a similar story so far this term, with Mohit picking up six wickets compared to Rashid’s three, and the new rule now allowing two bouncers per over has definitely helped the seamers so far, particularly those with a good slower ball bouncer like Mohit. He can’t go unbacked at 4/1. For clarity, I will be settling the top bowler market for this match in line with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook's updated rules, with a tie now settled on least number of runs conceded.

Other big firms such as Sky Bet and Coral have opted to stick to dead-head rules when settling this market, and I will make it clear from match to match which I recommend. For instance, when previewing Test cricket in the subcontinent, dead-heat rules might suit better than runs conceded if betting a spinner who is likely to get through lots of overs and thus concede more runs. In an ideal world, the rules would be uniform across the board, but while that is not the case, we'll have to pick and choose our battles wisely. In Thursday's case, Mohit's strike-rate and economy rate has been the best in the Titans team this season, so I'm happy to take the bigger price and let the rest work itself out. Preview published at 1130 BST on 03/04/24