Cricket betting tips: IPL – Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants preview and best bets

Richard Mann has two recommended bets in his preview of Friday's action from the IPL, where Mumbai Indians host Lucknow Super Giants.

Cricket betting tips: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants 1pt Tilak Varma top Mumbai Indians batsman at 11/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 1pt Marcus Stoinis Man of the Match at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It’s hard to escape the feeling that Mumbai Indians have checked out from this year’s IPL already, at the time of writing very close to the bottom of the league table and with a raft of issues plaguing the franchise on and off the field. With very little left to play for and a T20 World Cup around the corner, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that India stars Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav are given a rest here, but that’s not something we can bank on for betting purposes. The problem with opposing Mumbai against Lucknow Super Giants in the match market is just how lacking in aggression LSG’s top order has been this term – captain KL Rahul the number one culprit.

I’d still favour LSG here, with Mumbai looking well and truly done for the year, but I’m not desperate to play at short odds. Instead, I’m happier sticking to the side markets, starting with TILAK VARMA for top Mumbai Indians batsman. Varma is still only 21 years of age, but is a fine talent whose breakthrough season last year saw him finish with 343 runs at an average of 42.87 and a strike-rate of 164.11. This season has been a real struggle for Mumbai, but Varma has still managed three half-centuries and 416 runs, making him the team’s leading runscorer, albeit the aforementioned Yadav has played three matches less. Yadav remains the man to beat in this market, but he came into this tournament on the back of a long injury layoff and has appeared to be struggling at times throughout the campaign. I won’t be banking on him being rested here, for all it would make sense, but even so, Varma is more than capable of winning this market with Mumbai at full strength and certainly holds stronger claims than odds of 11/2 would suggest. A couple of classy thirties in Varma’s last two innings confirm he remains in good touch and on balance, I make him a play at the current prices. Elsewhere, I can’t let old friend MARCUS STOINIS go unbacked in the Man of the Match market, having had no run for my money on the Australian earlier in the week.

Marcus Stoinis goes bang

Stoinis has won this award twice already this season thanks to a brilliant match-winning 124 not out against Chennai Super Kings and then a powerful 62 against Friday’s opposition earlier this season. This has been another solid campaign for Stoinis – 360 runs and counting – which has been enough to see him selected for Australia’s T20 World Cup, something that appeared in doubt not so long ago. He looks full of confidence again, probably helped by the backing he has been given at LSG, promoted to bat at number three and repaying that faith with some strong performances. Three Man of the Match gongs last term to go alongside the two he has picked up this time around demonstrates Stoinis is a good bet in this market over a sizeable study sample. As such, he looks worth a play at 10/1. Preview published at 1540 BST on 15/05/24