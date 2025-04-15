Cricket betting tips: IPL Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Wednesday's action from the IPL, where Delhi Capitals host Rajasthan Royals.
1pt KL Rahul top match batsman at 11/2 (Sky Bet)
There has been the odd sign that the pitch in Delhi might just be on the turn ahead of Delhi Capitals’ match with Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, 3pm, UK time.
There was appreciable turn for the spinners in Sunday’s fixture between the Capitals and Mumbai Indians, but the visitors still posted 205-5 batting first, before the Capitals fell short as they were bowled out for 193.
But that doesn’t tell half the story. The Capitals were cruising in their run chase when breezing to 100-1 in only nine overs, and their subsequent collapse was more down to their own failings than the surface.
It’s true that the more cricket that is played on these squares, the tougher conditions will get for batting, but for now, I think it’s fair to assume this pitch in Delhi will remain a pretty sound surface. And those short boundaries, they won’t change.
I make the Capitals the right favourites here. I’m willing to forgive the odd wild result in this format and prior to Sunday, the Capitals had looked the best side in the tournament in winning their first four matches.
As for the Royals, they are dangerous but have lost four of their six games so far this term and were put in their place by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the weekend.
8/11 looks right about the hosts, for all I can let it go.
Not so KL RAHUL who again gets the nod in the top match batsman market.
Rahul did us a good turn when winning this market against Chennai Super Kings, stroking a fabulous 77, a Man of the Match performance which he backed up with 93 not out in the following game.
He has started the season in excellent form and as I’ve argued before, he is type of versatile operator I want on side when there are a few doubts regarding conditions.
Whatever is required, the likes of Rahul and Virat Kohli have the games and adaptability to succeed, and I expect the former to come to the fore again.
Moreover, with the Capitals' excellent and well-balanced attack fancied to get at a Royals batting line-up that hasn’t proved the most consistent, it should pay to concentrate on the home top four.
As ever, Rahul is the standout and gets the nod at 11/2.
Updated at 2105 BST on 15/04/25
