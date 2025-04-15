Cricket betting tips: IPL Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals preview and best bets

There has been the odd sign that the pitch in Delhi might just be on the turn ahead of Delhi Capitals’ match with Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, 3pm, UK time.

There was appreciable turn for the spinners in Sunday’s fixture between the Capitals and Mumbai Indians, but the visitors still posted 205-5 batting first, before the Capitals fell short as they were bowled out for 193.

But that doesn’t tell half the story. The Capitals were cruising in their run chase when breezing to 100-1 in only nine overs, and their subsequent collapse was more down to their own failings than the surface.

It’s true that the more cricket that is played on these squares, the tougher conditions will get for batting, but for now, I think it’s fair to assume this pitch in Delhi will remain a pretty sound surface. And those short boundaries, they won’t change.

I make the Capitals the right favourites here. I’m willing to forgive the odd wild result in this format and prior to Sunday, the Capitals had looked the best side in the tournament in winning their first four matches.

As for the Royals, they are dangerous but have lost four of their six games so far this term and were put in their place by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the weekend.