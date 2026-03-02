Cricket betting tips: India v England T20 World Cup semi-final preview and best bets

Cricket expert Richard Mann previews Thursday's huge T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England in Mumbai.
Cricket tips: India v England
2pts England to beat India at 7/4 (William Hill)
2pts Varun Chakaravarthy over 20.5 player performance points at 5/6 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
I’ve been reminded as recently as today that this game all about trusting and backing your judgement, so I must heed that advice and row in on ENGLAND to beat India in the second semi-final of the T20 Cricket World Cup on Thursday (13:30).
I’ve made no secret of the fact I believe India were, and still are, are poor price for outright glory, and they look very short at 1/2 to beat an England side well worth a swing at odds of 7/4.
India came into this World Cup as reigning champions, but that title defence has been far from plain sailing, a big scare from United States Of America followed by a bruising defeat to South Africa and a hard-fought win over West Indies on Sunday.
Are India's young guns vulnerable?
My big issue remains with the batting. Abhishek Sharma hasn’t yet delivered on the pre-tournament hype, while consistency has been lacking elsewhere. Even Ishan Kishan has gone off the boil ever so slightly.
Sunday’s win over West Indies saw them chase down 196 at Eden Gardens, but they won a crucial toss there at a venue that heavily favours the chaser. And still they were in early trouble until Sanju Samson played the innings of his international career to get them over the line.
For all England’s detractors, and there are plenty, the bowling has grown into the competition and delivered some fine performances. They impressively put the choke on Pakistan and New Zealand, that after bowling out Sri Lanka for just 95.
There’s a nice blend to the attack. Jofra Archer has been outstanding in the powerplay, regularly making early inroads, Liam Dawson has a tournament economy rate of 7.30 despite bowling many of his overs in the powerplay, and Adil Rashid continues to do his thing in the middle phase.
India’s own bowling has star quality. Jasprit Bumrah is clearly the ace in the pack, while mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has a terrific record against England.
But elsewhere, I’d be less confident, and the sixth bowler options for India aren’t great, certainly not as solid as England's who would count Will Jacks as their own sixth bowler, even though as he seven wickets at 22.14 so far.
England will reason they have the edge here, and if the batting can finally click, they are in business.
Brook means business
Harry Brook’s elevation to number three in the order has proven to be a masterstroke, as highlighted by his brilliant hundred against Pakistan, while that man Jacks is averaging 63.66 from number seven. Tom Banton and Sam Curran have both shown glimpses, too.
The big worry is clearly Jos Buttler, but perhaps getting on a good pitch like we can expect at the Wankhede will help him spring into life, similarly Phil Salt who helps form a potentially fearsome opening pair that just hasn’t fired as of yet.
That duo will need to come to the party now, but Buttler is a champion player who I’m loathe to write off, and I’ve felt for a while that this World Cup has shaped up to be a career-defining one for Brook whose own form is outstanding.
The other factor is pressure. India handled it well enough in what was essentially a knockout match against West Indies on Sunday, but this is a World Cup semi-final in Mumbai against England. Everything ramps up a gear now.
As much as England will have their own hopes and ambitions, a nation expects when it comes to India, especially in a home World Cup. With legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli no longer there to guide the train, it will be fascinating to see how this younger group copes once the pressure ramps up another level.
What are the best bets?
I personally have my doubts, and England have the tools and match-winners within their side to expose any chinks in the home team’s armour.
I referenced earlier just what an impressive record VARUN CHAKRAVARTHY has against England, and his PLAYER PERFORMANCE LINE of 20.5 is too low to ignore.
In T20Is against England, Varun has 14 wickets at an average of just 9.85, meaning the likelihood of him picking up a couple of wickets, or one and a run or a catch, is strong.
He goes in the staking plan.
Posted at 16:15 GMT on 02/03/26
T20 Cricket World Cup winners so far
- 2pts Matt Henry over 20.5 player performance points at 11/10
- 2pts Glenn Phillips over 31.5 player performance points against Sri Lanka at 5/6
- 2pts Shimron Hetmyer to hit over 1.5 sixes against Zimbabwe at 11/8
- 2pts Marco Jansen over 29.5 player performance points against India at 4/5
- 2pts South Africa to beat India at 2/1
- 2pts Ibrahim Zadran top Afghanistan batsman against Canada at 14/5
- 1pt Phil Salt to hit over 1.5 sixes against Italy at 11/10
- 2pts Ibrahim Zadran top Afghanistan batsman against United Arab Emirates at 3/1
- 2pts Ben Manenti over 30.5 player performance points against Nepal at 10/11
- 2pts No fifty in the Australia/Ireland match at 9/2
- 1pt Marcus Stoinis top Australia batsman against Ireland at 16/1
- 2pts Brian Bennett top Zimbabwe batsman against Oman at 29/10
- 2pts Shimron Hetmyer to hit over 1.5 sixes against Scotland at 7/4
- 1pt No fifty in the Netherlands/Pakistan match at 3/1
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.