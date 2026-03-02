Cricket betting tips: India v England T20 World Cup semi-final preview and best bets

Cricket expert Richard Mann previews Thursday's huge T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England in Mumbai.

I’ve been reminded as recently as today that this game all about trusting and backing your judgement, so I must heed that advice and row in on ENGLAND to beat India in the second semi-final of the T20 Cricket World Cup on Thursday (13:30). I’ve made no secret of the fact I believe India were, and still are, are poor price for outright glory, and they look very short at 1/2 to beat an England side well worth a swing at odds of 7/4. India came into this World Cup as reigning champions, but that title defence has been far from plain sailing, a big scare from United States Of America followed by a bruising defeat to South Africa and a hard-fought win over West Indies on Sunday. Are India's young guns vulnerable? My big issue remains with the batting. Abhishek Sharma hasn’t yet delivered on the pre-tournament hype, while consistency has been lacking elsewhere. Even Ishan Kishan has gone off the boil ever so slightly. Sunday’s win over West Indies saw them chase down 196 at Eden Gardens, but they won a crucial toss there at a venue that heavily favours the chaser. And still they were in early trouble until Sanju Samson played the innings of his international career to get them over the line.

For all England’s detractors, and there are plenty, the bowling has grown into the competition and delivered some fine performances. They impressively put the choke on Pakistan and New Zealand, that after bowling out Sri Lanka for just 95. There’s a nice blend to the attack. Jofra Archer has been outstanding in the powerplay, regularly making early inroads, Liam Dawson has a tournament economy rate of 7.30 despite bowling many of his overs in the powerplay, and Adil Rashid continues to do his thing in the middle phase. India’s own bowling has star quality. Jasprit Bumrah is clearly the ace in the pack, while mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has a terrific record against England. But elsewhere, I’d be less confident, and the sixth bowler options for India aren’t great, certainly not as solid as England's who would count Will Jacks as their own sixth bowler, even though as he seven wickets at 22.14 so far. England will reason they have the edge here, and if the batting can finally click, they are in business. Brook means business Harry Brook’s elevation to number three in the order has proven to be a masterstroke, as highlighted by his brilliant hundred against Pakistan, while that man Jacks is averaging 63.66 from number seven. Tom Banton and Sam Curran have both shown glimpses, too.