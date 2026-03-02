Cricket betting tips: New Zealand v South Africa T20 World Cup semi-final preview and best bets

Richard Mann is enjoying a fruitful T20 World Cup, and takes a strong view on Wednesday's semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa.
Cricket tips: New Zealand v South Africa
2pts Both teams to score 180+ runs at 3/1 (Betway)
South Africa have yet to put a foot wrong at the T20 Cricket World Cup, and are 4/7 favourites to beat New Zealand at Eden Gardens on Wednesday (13:30) and secure their place in Sunday’s final.
It has been a picture-perfect campaign for the Proteas so far, going unbeaten, including a seven-wicket cruise over the Kiwis and a 76-run mauling of India.
Some may argue otherwise, but on the cricket we’ve seen so far, I firmly believe South Africa have been the standout team in the competition.
That’s not to disparage New Zealand who have looked very good in parts themselves, but that defeat to Wednesday’s opponents, along with Friday’s loss to England, would appear to underline their limitations.
Kiwis need more to match Proteas
The opening pair of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert is dangerous, but South Africa boast an outstanding seam attack, and don’t be surprised if left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj shares the new ball to target the former.
The Kiwis only managed 175-7 batting first against South Africa first time around, and they will need to improve when renewing hostilities with such powerful opposition at a high-scoring venue like this.
Pace spearhead Matt Henry is expected to be back in India following a short period of maternity leave in New Zealand, and in Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell, the middle order is strong.
Moreover, this ground is a very good one for chasing, especially if we get plenty of dew, and that makes the toss crucial. Win it and bat second, and the Kiwis are in the game.
But, all things being equal, the Proteas are worthy favourites to win the match, and followers of these pages are already nursing 6/1 outright slips, with Aiden Markram’s side the only bet in my pre-tournament preview here.
South Africa batting power holds the key
The top three is aggressive and full of runs. Markram himself is in golden touch, Quinton de Kock appears to be coming to boiling point, while Ryan Rickelton is a silent assassin at number three. Their own middle order is outstanding.
If South Africa play to their best, they should prove too strong, but the chaser bias on this ground means the team batting second will have a sniff regardless.
As such, that makes the both teams to score markets of particular interest, irrespective of who wins the toss.
Back runs at Eden Gardens
In the scenario that South Africa bat first and post a big total, I would expect the ever-reliable Kiwis to make a good first of their reply, while the Proteas could chase just about anything here.
When I talk about this ground, I’m referring to one of the smallest in India, one which was witness to 16 sixes as the tournament hosts chased down 196 with relative ease against West Indies on Sunday.
In fact, the going has been good for batting here all tournament, with both teams to score 170+ runs landing when England played Italy.
So many minnows playing here means the overall numbers aren’t as high as they should be, but make no mistake, this is the place for runs.
As such, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS rates a solid play at this stage.
Posted at 12:00 GMT on 02/03/26
T20 Cricket World Cup winners so far
- 2pts Matt Henry over 20.5 player performance points at 11/10
- 2pts Glenn Phillips over 31.5 player performance points against Sri Lanka at 5/6
- 2pts Shimron Hetmyer to hit over 1.5 sixes against Zimbabwe at 11/8
- 2pts Marco Jansen over 29.5 player performance points against India at 4/5
- 2pts South Africa to beat India at 2/1
- 2pts Ibrahim Zadran top Afghanistan batsman against Canada at 14/5
- 1pt Phil Salt to hit over 1.5 sixes against Italy at 11/10
- 2pts Ibrahim Zadran top Afghanistan batsman against United Arab Emirates at 3/1
- 2pts Ben Manenti over 30.5 player performance points against Nepal at 10/11
- 2pts No fifty in the Australia/Ireland match at 9/2
- 1pt Marcus Stoinis top Australia batsman against Ireland at 16/1
- 2pts Brian Bennett top Zimbabwe batsman against Oman at 29/10
- 2pts Shimron Hetmyer to hit over 1.5 sixes against Scotland at 7/4
- 1pt No fifty in the Netherlands/Pakistan match at 3/1
