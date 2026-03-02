Cricket betting tips: New Zealand v South Africa T20 World Cup semi-final preview and best bets

South Africa have yet to put a foot wrong at the T20 Cricket World Cup, and are 4/7 favourites to beat New Zealand at Eden Gardens on Wednesday (13:30) and secure their place in Sunday’s final.

It has been a picture-perfect campaign for the Proteas so far, going unbeaten, including a seven-wicket cruise over the Kiwis and a 76-run mauling of India.

Some may argue otherwise, but on the cricket we’ve seen so far, I firmly believe South Africa have been the standout team in the competition.

That’s not to disparage New Zealand who have looked very good in parts themselves, but that defeat to Wednesday’s opponents, along with Friday’s loss to England, would appear to underline their limitations.

Kiwis need more to match Proteas

The opening pair of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert is dangerous, but South Africa boast an outstanding seam attack, and don’t be surprised if left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj shares the new ball to target the former.

The Kiwis only managed 175-7 batting first against South Africa first time around, and they will need to improve when renewing hostilities with such powerful opposition at a high-scoring venue like this.