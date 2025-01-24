Cricket betting tips: India v England 2nd T20I preview and best bets

England will bid to bounce back in the second T20I against India on Saturday – Richard Mann provides his preview.

Cricket betting tips: India v England T20I 2pts Liam Livingstone over 28.5 player performance points at 5/6 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England’s frailties against spin across all formats were again exposed at Eden Gardens on Wednesday as the tourists slumped to a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat. They have the chance to put that right on Saturday, though another test of spin could await in Chennai, when the action gets underway at 1:30pm, UK time. Historically, Chennai has been one of the most spin-friendly grounds in India when it comes to limited-overs cricket, so England will need to show that it’s not just captain Jos Buttler who can prosper against the turning ball. That said, I wouldn’t make too many rash judgements about the pitch in Chennai until we’ve seen how it plays. It's worth noting that we saw plenty of 200+ scores on this ground in last year’s IPL, though that was a remarkably high-scoring competition.

In terms of runs and conditions, I’m just not sure what to expect and wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a decent pitch which offered something for everyone. That man Buttler does stand out in the top England batsman market at 13/5, though perhaps not as much as Jofra Archer for top away bowler at 7/2. Archer was outstanding in the series opener, much the best of England’s attack, and looked to have found top speed again after what has been a steady work back to full tilt following a series of serious injuries. I'll sit this one out for now, with conditions still an unknown. The one bet I will be striking is on LIAM LIVINGSTONE in the player performance market, with over 28.5 points currently available at 5/6 with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook.

AN ABSOLUTE MONSTER FROM LIAM LIVINGSTONE 👹😲 pic.twitter.com/jWmLjNrnig — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 17, 2022

The knives were again out for Livingstone after he made a duck at Eden Gardens, but that’s probably a trifle unfair given how strongly he ended the English summer against Australia, before backing up with more impressive displays against West Indies before Christmas. Those performances came across T20I and ODI formats, and his unbeaten 124 against West Indies in North Sound in November confirmed Livingstone to be back to his best. Crucially, his spin bowling remains underrated, but he continues to chip away and be of value to this England side, against both right handers and left handers when he switches from off spin to leg spin. He ought to be in the game on this ground, and with 20 points awarded per wicket, 10 per catch, and one for every run scored, I do think there is a good chance Livingstone makes an impact and covers the current line. I’m happy to strike a bet at 5/6. Posted at 1315 GMT on 24/01/24