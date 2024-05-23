Cricket betting tips: England vs Pakistan T20I preview and best bets

After rain ruined Wednesday’s scheduled series opener in Leeds, England's T20 World Cup preparations finally get under way when they take on Pakistan in Birmingham on Saturday, 2.30pm UK time.

With bigger fish to fry in a few weeks’ time, punters would be wise to take a cautious approach to this series, but given both teams flopped badly at last year’s 50-over World Cup in India, I suspect camps on either side will be keen to win some matches and settle on correct formulas pretty quickly.

Reliable Rizwan hard to oppose

A couple of names to note for Pakistan are Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah, with both men interesting in their respective Pakistan markets.

Rizwan is a well-known figure and a class act to boot, an astonishing average of 50.47 in this format from 96 matches illustrating his consistency with the bat and the fact he generally makes big scores, and wins the top Pakistan market, once getting set. A strike-rate of 128.22 isn’t quite so flash, but that matters little for top batsman betting purposes when batting at the top of the order.

His record is this format is actually that little bit better than Babar Azam’s, so be prepared to take Rizwan in this market once batting orders and team tactics become a little bit clearer after the series opener.

Saim Ayub is a terrific young talent who is likely to open the batting, so Babar could well continue to bat at number three – another factor in Rizwan's favour.