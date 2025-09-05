Cricket betting tips: England v South Africa second ODI preview and best bets

Richard Mann has been among the winners of late, and has two more bets for Sunday's third ODI in Southampton.

Cricket betting tips: England v South Africa 2pts Adil Rashid top England bowler at 16/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 2pts Ben Duckett under 30.5 match runs at 5/6 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England made a much better fist of things at Lord’s on Thursday, but still slipped to a five-run defeat which means South Africa have the series won ahead of Sunday’s final ODI in Southampton which will begin at 11am, UK time. It’s no secret that England have fallen a long way in 50-over cricket, but I do wonder if they might be able to finish with a flourish following that improved showing. We were with the Proteas on Thursday, but the tourists might be inclined to tinker with their XI now, so I’m happy to avoid the match market in a dead-rubber such as this. Duckett short of runs Riding on the BEN DUCKETT downturn in form continues to pay the bills, and I’ll once again be playing UNDER 30.5 DUCKETT RUNS at 5/6.

Ben Duckett is bowled by Keshav Maharaj attempting a reverse sweep 👀 pic.twitter.com/D2erATaauW — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 4, 2025

Duckett has clocked up two more failures in this series to follow a lean run in The Hundred, and I remain of the view that he is crying out for a break following a busy time of things, not least this summer’s taxing five-match Test series against India. At Lord’s, Duckett laboured to 14 from 33 balls, an unusually slow strike-rate compounded when he has bowled attempting the reverse sweep – usually a bread-and-butter stroke for the left hander when playing well. But he hasn’t played well for a number of weeks now, and that line remains too high. Rashid to spin his web again Elsewhere, don’t be surprised if Jofra Archer gets a rest on Sunday, having played the first two games, opening the door for ADIL RASHID to win the TOP ENGLAND BOWLER market.

Rashid continues to get better and better, and he was again outstanding on Thursday, finishing with 2-33 from his 10 overs to follow his 3-26 in Leeds. Southampton usually offers something for the spinners, so expect more of the same on Sunday. The crucial point here is that South Africa’s batsmen don’t appear comfortable against Rashid, especially the otherwise impressive middle-order, and he should continue to cause major problems. Rashid has dominated this market of late, winning it three times in England’s last five ODIs, and he looks a solid play to continue that strong form. Preview published at 1515 BST on 05/09/25