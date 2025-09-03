Cricket betting tips: England v South Africa second ODI preview and best bets

England are on the ropes and facing another defeat when their ODI series with South Africa moves to Lord's on Thursday, writes Richard Mann.

Cricket betting tips: England v South Africa 2pts South Africa to beat England at 5/4 (Betway) 2pts Ben Duckett under 31.5 match runs at 5/6 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Lord’s continues its busy summer when hosting England’s second ODI against SOUTH AFRICA on Thursday, 1pm, UK time. England were poor in the series opener in Leeds on Tuesday, rolled out for just 131 on what is generally a very high-scoring pitch at Headingley. The quick turnaround from The Hundred to this series always promised to count against the hosts, but England’s batting was lacking in patience and nous, and in truth, the players looked a little jaded and somewhat battered in the field. I have reservations about Harry Brook’s captaincy anyway, but he’s had to cope with a particularly hectic schedule this summer, as have a few in this group, and things looks much more stable for South Africa right now. The tourists came into this tour on the back of series victory in this format in Australia, and have a lovely balance to their team right now, with some exciting young batting, plenty of experience, and then pace and world-class spin with the ball.

Experienced heads Keshav Maharaj (4-22) and Aiden Markram (86) stole the show in Leeds, but I thought Nandre Burger was very good with the new ball, while Dewald Brevis is a dynamic batsman who made big waves in Australia. He's certainly one to watch. England still look a dangerous outfit on paper, but there is no doubting they are a side searching for the right formula in ODI cricket, and if Joe Root can’t hold things together at number three, the batting is vulnerable if conditions are challenging for batting. But the biggest factor might just be fatigue, England not long having contested a hard-fought, five-match Test series against India, followed by commitments in The Hundred, and now a visit from a very good South Africa side. Preparation is key, and for this format at least, England’s just isn’t there. I think they are vulnerable, and for a few in there, attention will have already turned towards this winter’s Ashes trip. Despite hardening a little, I still think South Africa are underestimated, and will be backing them to win the match at 5/4. More doom for Duckett We landed a nice unders bet on BEN DUCKETT on Tuesday, and with the line not moving, I’m keen to once again play UNDER 31.5 DUCKETT RUNS at Lord’s.

A dejected Ben Duckett

Following a tremendous run, Duckett’s form tailed off in the Hundred where he made little impact, averaging only 17.57 despite playing his home matches on a good pitch at Edgbaston. That continued in Leeds when Duckett’s feet were stuck in concrete as he pushed at an early outswinger and offered a simple catch to the wicket-keeper. He looks in need of a break, and certainly not in the same form as earlier in the summer. Duckett will bounce back, but perhaps not yet, and I’m happy to go low again. Preview published at 1240 BST on 03/09/25