England's concerning white-ball slump continued in Durham on Tuesday, when Ben Stokes' farewell from ODI cricket ended in a whimper as South Africa ran out comfortable 62-run winners.

England have now lost three of their last four ODI matches, following on from their 2-1 T20I series defeat to India, and the second ODI at Old Trafford on Friday now takes on greater significance.

Even without Stokes, and fellow retiree Eoin Morgan, England's top six is laced with pedigree and power. As such, it's remarkable to think they have yet to post more than 271 in four ODIs this summer, despite the fact the weather has been very good and the pitches by no means minefields.

Runs for Jason Roy on Tuesday were welcome, but he still struggled for his usual fluency and the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root have found it similarly tough to find the perfect rhythm to their batting as they try to back up their impressive recent exploits in the Test cricket. Perhaps this is another reminder of just how tricky it can be to continually switch codes at the top level.

Despite playing some hard cricket against India, England's own preparation hasn't been much of an advantage over South Africa who were afforded two warm-up games and then hit the ground running in Durham, victory sealed thanks to a professional display in the field but the foundations very much laid by RASSIE VAN DER DUSSEN's brilliant 134 in the first innings.

While batsmen on either side found the surface tacky and two-paced, van der Dussen located his timing immediately, scoring quickly throughout and once again confirming this format to be his strongest.

The 33-year-old now averages a staggering 74.95 in 36 ODIs, with three hundreds and 11 fifties, and his more recent numbers suggest he is still on the upgrade. Since the beginning of 2022, van der Dussen has made two centuries from only seven matches, averaging 112.50 in that period against opponents of the calibre of India and England.