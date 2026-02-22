Cricket betting tips: England v Pakistan T20 World Cup preview and best bets

England again failed to impress when battling to victory over Sri Lanka on Sunday, but Harry Brook’s side keep on winning, and can take one step closer to the title if able to beat Pakistan in Pallekele on Tuesday (13:30).

Sunday was another tough day at the office for the batters, Jos Buttler’s poor run of form becoming a particular cause for concern, but a defiant half-century from Phil Salt and more heroics from Will Jacks with bat and ball helped England pull off an unlikely heist.

Brook really does need more from his top three, especially if this ground throws up another two-paced pitch that offers plenty of assistance to the spinners.

Pakistan have an abundance of spin bowling options in their squad, using as many as six spinners on occasion at this World Cup already, and one suspects that is how the men in green will feel they can take down England.

We are guessing on conditions to some extent, because more generally Pallekele has proven a good ground for batting in white-ball cricket. But now deeper into the tournament, the prospect of more and more wickets being recycled clearly puts that theory to the test.

Under normal circumstances, I’d favour England, whose batting is stronger and more dynamic in this format, but conditions are always the biggest leveller in cricket.

To England’s advantage is their is own spin attack, headed by Adil Rashid and ably supported by Jacks and Liam Dawson.