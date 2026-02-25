Cricket betting tips: England v New Zealand T20 World Cup preview and best bets

With the pressure off, England could well put it all together when taking on New Zealand in Colombo on Friday, but the Kiwis are always a tough nut to crack.

Nevertheless, it would take a brave man to write off a great player like Jos Buttler, and it must be said that the bowling has performed expertly, from Jofra Archer in the powerplay to a spin trio that compliments each other nicely.

It was another impressive solo, this time in the way of a brilliant hundred from Harry Brook, that helped them down Pakistan in a nervy encounter on Tuesday, and form concerns remain over a few in England's batting line-up.

England are safely through to the semi-finals of the T20 Cricket World Cup without yet finding anything close to top gear.

They fought back brilliantly from an uncompromising position against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, captain Mitchell Santner blasting 47 from only 26 balls to haul his side to what proved to be match-winning score of 168-7.

To my mind, New Zealand have been the second best team after South Africa at this World Cup so far, and playing this match at the R.Premadasa Stadium, where conditions are generally tough for batting, probably helps them more than England.

You get the sense that New Zealand’s middle order is prepared to get down and dirty in testing conditions more than England’s might, and so much rests on those shoulders of Brook.

Red-hot Henry the best bet

Don’t discount the possibility of no fifty in the match landing again, with big runs not expected.

However, I’m keen to back MATT HENRY OVER 20.5 PLAYER PERFORMANCE points at 11/10.

The brilliant Henry was at his best with a deadly new-ball spell against Sri Lanka, and with England’s opening pair struggling, and the prospect of bowling at the tail later in the innings, this bet looks to have plenty going for it.

Just a reminder, we are 20 points per wicket, 10 points pet catch, and 1 point per run.

Another solid showing from Henry should suffice.

