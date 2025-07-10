Cricket betting tips: England v India in-play third Test latest odds and advice

Richard Mann looks ahead to day two at Lord's, where India could be set to mount a fightback against England.

Day two betting update 2pts India to win the third Test at 11/4 (bet365, Boylesports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

How many is enough in a series like this? In the first Test of the series at Headingley, India posted 471 batting first, and then 364 in the second innings, but still lost the match by five wickets. In Birmingham, England’s first innings total of 407 still left them a long way short of India’s earlier 587, and the visitors went on to level the series in comfortable fashion. It seems that old rules do not apply, not when the pitches are as flat as we have seen in England this summer, one of the hottest in recent memory. Lord’s, even in a normal year, is flat. And the good thing for India is that batting usually gets easier here. I’m old enough to remember when pictures of this week’s Lord’s wicket were doing the rounds on social media on Monday and Tuesday, the sight of a surface tinged with green leaving many to presume the seamers would finally fill their boots.

Heavens! The pitch at Lord’s one day out. I foresee some runs, some wickets and, around tea on day 3, from some rough outside the right handlers’ off stump, the emergence of a lizard king who will devour us all. But that last bit might not be right. pic.twitter.com/CtKgcoYjy5 — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) July 9, 2025

But this is the way at Lord’s. Leave plenty of grass on the pitch to hold the surface together over the course of five days, while also helping the seamers get that little bit more carry than they would without that live grass. More grass, more carry, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing for batting, either. And as a result, that first session on day one can be tough work for batting, as was the case on Thursday, but things soon got easier and England find themselves well enough placed on 251-4, Joe Root 99 not out overnight. Test hundred 37 will highly likely follow before many of the members have taken their seats in the morning, but the second new ball is less than three overs old, so Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep will have as good an opportunity as they will get for the rest if the match to make early inroads and expose England’s tail. 251-4 could very quickly become 300-7. Suddenly it would be game on. And even if England do bat long and big, and post in excess of 400, the rhythm of the series tells that India would not be out of things. There was some spin on day one for India’s spinners, but India won’t be losing sleep over Shoaib Bashir, while the hot weather and placid nature of the surface will test Jofra Archer’s fitness on his return to Test cricket, similarly Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse who got through plenty of work last week.

Look who's back

Following twin centuries in Birmingham, one of them a double-hundred, to go with his hundred in Leeds, India captain Shubman Gill will no doubt be licking his lips at the prospect of batting on another flat deck. Throw Rishabh Pant into the mix, two centuries and a fifty in the series so far, along with their excellent opening pair, and India will not be daunted when they come to bat, even if they are facing a big deficit. And this is Bazball after all, so don’t rule out an implosion against that new ball in the morning. All in all, there are lots of factors to suggest India are a long way from out of this match, and with batting second at Lord’s of little concern to me, I’m happy to chance the visitors at 11/4. There is an awful lot of cricket still to be played in this Test match, and those odds could easily flip over the next few days. England don’t have anywhere near enough yet. Preview published at 2220 BST on 10/07/25