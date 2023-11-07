Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – New Zealand v Sri Lanka preview and best bets

Richard Mann is backing New Zealand for a big win when Kane Williamson's side take on Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday morning.

Cricket betting tips: New Zealand v Sri Lanka 2pts Dilshan Madushanka top Sri Lanka bowler at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 1pt Dhananjaya de Silva top Sri Lanka batsman at 14/1 (Betway) 1pt New Zealand to win by 10 wickets or 90+ runs at 9/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 1pt New Zealand to win by 9 wickets or 81-90 runs at 15/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Following a fabulous start to their Cricket World Cup campaign, New Zealand still need to confirm their semi-finals berth with victory over Sri Lanka at Bengaluru on Thursday, 8.30am, UK time. Despite posting 401-6 against Pakistan last time out, New Zealand’s bowling attack was taken to the cleaners and the Kiwis eventually lost by 21 runs (DSL method) after rain halted Pakistan’s run chase on 200-1 after 25.3 overs. Having hammered England and Afghanistan and pushed India closer than any other team has managed, New Zealand’s performances earlier in the tournament confirm they are a good side, one boosted by the return to full fitness of Kane Williamson. Williamson back to boost Kiwis The New Zealand captain has only managed two appearances so far, but scores of 78 not out and 95 demonstrate that his game is in a good place, while the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway have all scored heavily so far.

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra have been among the runs for New Zealand

Conversely, Sri Lanka don’t look anything like as strong and have lost to Afghanistan, India and Bangladesh in their last three matches. The Bangladesh defeat was particularly stinging given their opponents were a short price to finish bottom of the table before that match, while Sri Lanka were bowled out for only 55 by India in their previous game. While neither side comes into this match in the best form, New Zealand have at least been doing plenty of things right, whereas Sri Lanka look to have checked out. New Zealand were comfortable victors when these two sides met at the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, winning by 65 runs despite only posting 167-7 batting first. Trent Boult did the damage on that occasion with four wickets, and Sri Lanka could be set to endure another tough day at the office. New Zealand can win big against Struggling Sri Lanka Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook are still offering margin betting and in the belief the Kiwis will run out commanding winners again, I’ll be backing NEW ZEALAND TO WIN BY 10 WICKETS OR 90+ RUNS (9/2) and NEW ZEALAND TO WIN BY 9 WICKETS OR 81-90 RUNS (15/2). While New Zealand have a well-balanced and experienced attack on paper, headed by Boult, Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner, Sri Lanka have been heavily reliant on DILSHAN MADUSHANKA who has been fighting a lone hand with the ball.

Dilshan Madushanka