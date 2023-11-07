Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – New Zealand v Sri Lanka preview and best bets

Richard Mann is backing New Zealand for a big win when Kane Williamson's side take on Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday morning.
2pts Dilshan Madushanka top Sri Lanka bowler at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
1pt Dhananjaya de Silva top Sri Lanka batsman at 14/1 (Betway)
1pt New Zealand to win by 10 wickets or 90+ runs at 9/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
1pt New Zealand to win by 9 wickets or 81-90 runs at 15/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
Following a fabulous start to their Cricket World Cup campaign, New Zealand still need to confirm their semi-finals berth with victory over Sri Lanka at Bengaluru on Thursday, 8.30am, UK time.
Despite posting 401-6 against Pakistan last time out, New Zealand’s bowling attack was taken to the cleaners and the Kiwis eventually lost by 21 runs (DSL method) after rain halted Pakistan’s run chase on 200-1 after 25.3 overs.
Having hammered England and Afghanistan and pushed India closer than any other team has managed, New Zealand’s performances earlier in the tournament confirm they are a good side, one boosted by the return to full fitness of Kane Williamson.
The New Zealand captain has only managed two appearances so far, but scores of 78 not out and 95 demonstrate that his game is in a good place, while the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway have all scored heavily so far.
Conversely, Sri Lanka don’t look anything like as strong and have lost to Afghanistan, India and Bangladesh in their last three matches. The Bangladesh defeat was particularly stinging given their opponents were a short price to finish bottom of the table before that match, while Sri Lanka were bowled out for only 55 by India in their previous game.
While neither side comes into this match in the best form, New Zealand have at least been doing plenty of things right, whereas Sri Lanka look to have checked out.
New Zealand were comfortable victors when these two sides met at the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, winning by 65 runs despite only posting 167-7 batting first. Trent Boult did the damage on that occasion with four wickets, and Sri Lanka could be set to endure another tough day at the office.
Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook are still offering margin betting and in the belief the Kiwis will run out commanding winners again, I’ll be backing NEW ZEALAND TO WIN BY 10 WICKETS OR 90+ RUNS (9/2) and NEW ZEALAND TO WIN BY 9 WICKETS OR 81-90 RUNS (15/2).
While New Zealand have a well-balanced and experienced attack on paper, headed by Boult, Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner, Sri Lanka have been heavily reliant on DILSHAN MADUSHANKA who has been fighting a lone hand with the ball.
The left-arm seamer has been one of the success stories of the tournament, taking 21 wickets already and returning figures of 2-48, 5-80 and 3-69 in his last three games alone.
For context, Sri Lanka’s second highest wicket-taker at the tournament has eight wickets. In a poor field, the 11/4 on offer for Madushanka to again oblige in the top SRI LANKA BOWLER market looks good business.
Completing the staking plan is DHANANJAYA DE SILVA who warrants a small interest to be TOP SRI LANKA BATSMAN at 14/1.
New Zealand ripped through Sri Lanka’s top order in that aforementioned T20 World Cup between these two sides, just as India have done twice recently. If Boult and Southee are on the money early, we could well see history repeat itself.
Dhananjaya is a class act who has probably been batting too low at this World Cup, but he made a good 34 against Bangladesh earlier in the week.
As he's done many times before, he might be left to pick up the pieces in the middle order, and 14/1 is worth a spin.
Preview published at 1155 GMT on 07/11/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org